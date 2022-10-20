Nash residents slam county land use plan

One element of the 2022 Comprehensive Nash County Land Use Plan that has not been overlooked is public input.

The Nash County Planning Board and Stewart Engineering held three community meetings in August about the plan and Monday night the board held a public hearing on the document.

The result of that public hearing was a 5-3 vote in favor of recommending that the plan be adopted by the Nash County Board of Commissioners.

Nash County Planning Director Adam Tyson told the board that Stewart, a Raleigh-based engineering, design and planning firm contracted by the county to develop the land use plan, was presenting the document to the planning board for review and recommendation.

“The purpose of the plan is to recognize present trends and future needs in order to establish goals and policies that will guide the growth and development of the rural unincorporated areas of Nash County over the next 10 to 20 years,” Tyson told the board.

The current draft of the plan is intended to replace a plan created in 2006. The new plan addresses anticipated growth and provides guidance for future development in a way that preserves “community character, fosters economic development and recognizes the county’s natural and cultural assets,” stated information released by the planning department.

“A land use plan is not regulatory. It is advisory. It is the lens through which the county evaluates planning and development decisions. It is not binding. The Board of Commissioners remain free to use their best judgment and do not have to always follow the plan,” Tyson said.

Tyson said the Land Use Plan Steering Committee, comprised of three county commissioners and four planning board members, also lent guidance to the project. The planning board will present the plan to the Nash County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Two Nash County attorneys were the first to speak of their concerns with the plan. The board heard from eight speakers, all of whom expressed concerns about high-density residential development.

Bryce Pike of Nash County told the board that surveys conducted last year show that the preservation of farmland was the primary area of concern of the respondents. Also high on the list was protecting the natural environment.

He noted that the new plan indicates that future sprawling development will negatively affect agricultural operations and surrounding communities. He requested the steering committee and Stewart study the matter further.

Jane Finch also requested further review of the land use plan. Finch addressed her concerns on how small-lot residential developments would negatively affect the county. She said high-density growth will place a strain on public safety agencies to meet the demand for service.

Nash County Farm Bureau President Greg Bunn told the board his agency opposes the plan because it calls for “unbridled residential development” without addressing the effect it will have on schools, public safety and infrastructure.

Kyle Pritchard told the board that for future residential growth in the county’s unincorporated areas, the minimum lot size should stay at 40,000 square feet to protect the character of the county.

“It’s important that we stop this now,” Pritchard said of zoning for 20,000-square-foot and 30,000-square-foot lots.