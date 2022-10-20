ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash residents slam county land use plan

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

One element of the 2022 Comprehensive Nash County Land Use Plan that has not been overlooked is public input.

The Nash County Planning Board and Stewart Engineering held three community meetings in August about the plan and Monday night the board held a public hearing on the document.

The result of that public hearing was a 5-3 vote in favor of recommending that the plan be adopted by the Nash County Board of Commissioners.

Nash County Planning Director Adam Tyson told the board that Stewart, a Raleigh-based engineering, design and planning firm contracted by the county to develop the land use plan, was presenting the document to the planning board for review and recommendation.

“The purpose of the plan is to recognize present trends and future needs in order to establish goals and policies that will guide the growth and development of the rural unincorporated areas of Nash County over the next 10 to 20 years,” Tyson told the board.

The current draft of the plan is intended to replace a plan created in 2006. The new plan addresses anticipated growth and provides guidance for future development in a way that preserves “community character, fosters economic development and recognizes the county’s natural and cultural assets,” stated information released by the planning department.

“A land use plan is not regulatory. It is advisory. It is the lens through which the county evaluates planning and development decisions. It is not binding. The Board of Commissioners remain free to use their best judgment and do not have to always follow the plan,” Tyson said.

Tyson said the Land Use Plan Steering Committee, comprised of three county commissioners and four planning board members, also lent guidance to the project. The planning board will present the plan to the Nash County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 7 meeting.

Two Nash County attorneys were the first to speak of their concerns with the plan. The board heard from eight speakers, all of whom expressed concerns about high-density residential development.

Bryce Pike of Nash County told the board that surveys conducted last year show that the preservation of farmland was the primary area of concern of the respondents. Also high on the list was protecting the natural environment.

He noted that the new plan indicates that future sprawling development will negatively affect agricultural operations and surrounding communities. He requested the steering committee and Stewart study the matter further.

Jane Finch also requested further review of the land use plan. Finch addressed her concerns on how small-lot residential developments would negatively affect the county. She said high-density growth will place a strain on public safety agencies to meet the demand for service.

Nash County Farm Bureau President Greg Bunn told the board his agency opposes the plan because it calls for “unbridled residential development” without addressing the effect it will have on schools, public safety and infrastructure.

Kyle Pritchard told the board that for future residential growth in the county’s unincorporated areas, the minimum lot size should stay at 40,000 square feet to protect the character of the county.

“It’s important that we stop this now,” Pritchard said of zoning for 20,000-square-foot and 30,000-square-foot lots.

Comments / 0

Related
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

New Interim Superintendent welcomed in Northampton

JACKSON – Dr. Rosa Atkins is ready to work hard as she takes the reins of Northampton County Schools for the next three years. “That’s what we’re all about in education. We are not afraid of doing hard work,” Atkins said. “It just has to be the right work, and that’s what we’re focused on.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools

WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
WNCT

PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training.    All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
carolinajournal.com

Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance

John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County road reopens after crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WITN

SHERIFF: Passerby shoots man attacking Lenoir County deputies

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot this afternoon as he was assaulting two deputies, according to the Lenoir County sheriff. Sheriff Ronnie Ingram said the deputies were called to the home on Neuse Road outside of Kinston around 3:00 p.m. for a trespassing call. The sheriff said...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy