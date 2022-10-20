Request for $100K housing grant raises concerns

A request for a $100,000 City Council housing incentive grant was taken off the agenda of a recent council regular meeting, but that was not the end of the matter.

During the public input phase of the meeting, the removed item prompted statements from one speaker who expressed concern about potential negative impacts to the taxpayers and another speaker who expressed concern about him and others in the community hearing about a lack of policies and procedures.

According to municipal documents, the original request, made by East End Missionary Baptist Church, was to use the grant funding to pay for building a new house at the corner of Swift Road and Planters Street in the Oakwood area.

Municipal documents, as part of the Oct. 10 City Council regular meeting agenda, said the request instead was for the council to authorize the grant so the church could support the acquisition and demolition of a house in the 1000 block of East Highland Avenue, which is in the Holly Street area, and could support the acquisition of vacant land at three locations in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue, which is just northeast of the Rocky Mount Event Center.

Interim City Manager Peter Varney said in e-mail correspondence with the Telegram that the item was pulled from the meeting agenda because there was no provision committing the East End church to the construction of new housing.

Varney made clear the purpose of the grant is for the construction of new housing or the renovation of existing structures.

He also said he is expecting a revised agreement to be on the agenda of the council’s regular meeting on Monday.

During the public input phase of the Oct. 10 council regular meeting, Adrienne Copland, who restores older homes in the area, said she is quite excited about the push occurring for a turnaround in these communities.

Regarding the item pulled from the council agenda, Copland said, “I see that this neighborhood and these lots have been neglected for quite a long time.”

Copeland made clear she agrees with the ultimate goal, which is to improve the neighborhood, which in turn deters crime, creates safe housing and fosters a sense of community.

“But I think that if we went about it a different way, we could save the citizens a lot of money and still accomplish our goals,” she said.

She said her research found the properties have been delinquent in tax payments for more than a decade and have a large amount of unpaid assessments owed for the presence of tall grass and weeds.

“So the citizens of Rocky Mount took a hit from these properties by getting fewer services from the city for over 10 years because less taxes were collected,” she said. “So there’s less money to spend.”

Copland went on to outline what she sees as the other financial hits to Rocky Mount residents that will occur in connection with these properties if the grant is approved for them.

One hit will occur when city residents pay off the back taxes. Another will occur when the city residents pay off the interest accumulated as a result of those back taxes. A third hit will occur when the residents pay off $23,134 in unpaid assessments and another will occur when they pay the closing cost and demolition fees, Copland said.

She said that based on her calculations, the total amount would come to $45,045, meaning with the $100,000 grant, the taxpayers would pay the seller a profit of $54,955.

Copeland said she believes the municipality could, at a much lower cost, foreclose on those properties and the East End church could spend far less on acquisition and the neighborhood still could be revitalized.

“And we don’t have to stop there,” Copland said. “We can still foreclose on other neglected properties in the neighborhood and make a real difference in that area, in that community.”

Also during the Oct. 10 council regular meeting, broadcast journalist Bronson Williams, in a wide range of remarks, made clear he was concerned in January when the council majority authorized $805,000 in funding for housing incentive grants throughout the community.

Addressing the matter of the change in the request by the East End church, Williams said, “Now, normally when you apply for things such as grants, when there are policies and procedures in place and the dollars have been earmarked for this project or that project, how one can go back and change where you’re going to do the work or spend the dollars is quite troublesome to me.

“It speaks to what we’ve heard in this community a number of times, that there are no policies and procedures when it comes to certain aspects of our community,” he said.

After the public input period, City Councilman Andre Knight said he disagrees that there is neither a written policy nor guidelines.

Varney made clear that he and the staff can go to the municipality’s policy manual and find written policies about various housing grant programs.

As examples, Varney cited the matching rebate program for rehabilitating houses at least 50 years old and the urgent repair program to assist with rehabilitating deteriorating residences of very low-income persons.

At the same time, he said there isn’t one in particular or specifically that addresses housing incentive grants.

The previous City Council, in a 6-1 vote during the Jan. 10 council regular meeting, gave the go-ahead to fund $805,000 for the housing incentive grant program to help 11 associations, churches, developers or service-related organizations.

Councilman Lige Daughtridge was the lone dissenter.

During subsequent discussion at that Jan. 10 meeting, Councilman T.J. Walker emphasized that there is a council subcommittee and said he and fellow subcommittee members go through a series of processes to select groups to receive grants.

The Telegram found out that the subcommittee, established in 2008 and currently comprised of Walker, Knight and Councilman Richard Joyner, met on Jan. 6. The Telegram did not receive a notice of that subcommittee meeting and never knew about the subcommittee having met until the Jan. 10 council regular meeting. The Telegram also found out that there are no minutes or audio or video recordings of that subcommittee meeting.

Attorney Beth Soja, a counsel to the N.C. Press Association, has told the newspaper that the subcommittee is a public body, that there needs to be proper notice of a subcommittee meeting and that the subcommittee is required to keep minutes or a recording that suffices for minutes.

Daughtridge has said he votes against awarding housing incentive grants because while he has nothing against the proposed projects being presented to the City Council, his position is that there was no front-end transparency by the subcommittee and there are no policies and procedures for such grants.

Councilman Tom Harris, who was elected to the council on May 17 and was sworn in on July 11, has along with Daughtridge voted no when housing incentive grant items have come up. Harris said he learned there were never any written policies and procedures with the implementation of the housing grant incentive program.