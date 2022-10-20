ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Dems rally for U.S. House candidate

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
 3 days ago

If the Get Out the Vote rally Wednesday at Rocky Mount Mills for congressional candidate state Sen. Don Davis, D-Pitt, had a theme, it would have been the passing of the torch.

The Nash County Democratic Party’s rally featured two speakers whose experience in the U.S. House of Representatives spans decades.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., the 82-year-old House majority whip who has served in Congress since 1993, and U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-1st District, an 18-year veteran in the House who was mentored by Clyburn, spoke to a boisterous crowd in support of Davis.

Davis, 51, who has sought the counsel of both Clyburn and Butterfield, is in a race with Republican Sandy Smith to keep the state’s 1st Congressional District in Democratic control.

Davis told the gathering at The Prime Smokehouse that he was beating Smith by four points in a recent poll.

“We’re at 54 percent. And we’re going to win this,” Davis told the enthusiastic crowd.

Davis said his party has a plan to address high inflation, rising fuel costs and a potential looming recession. But the party’s progress on these issues will grind to a halt unless Democrats get out to vote in force to support the party’s candidates.

“We need to vote to ensure that every child has the opportunity for a decent education,” Davis said. “So that teachers have a decent wage, we need to vote. So that law enforcement officers can afford a house in their own communities, we need to vote. So that people have access to affordable health care, we need to vote. So that whether you are Black or white, your race will not inherently be an advantage or disadvantage, we need to vote.”

Butterfield, in welcoming Clyburn to the stage, told the gathering that Clyburn’s tutelage played a big role throughout his career in the House.

“Clyburn embraced me. He taught me. He mentored me. He pointed me in the right direction,” Butterfield said of his freshman year in Congress.

Clyburn said he sees in Davis a kindred spirit who honors the Democratic Party’s creed of public service and meeting the needs of its constituency.

“If people are hungry, we need to find a way to feed them. When people are naked, we need to find a way to use our government to clothe them. That is what it is all about,” Clyburn said. “I want to see this young man (Davis) in Washington because he has demonstrated time and time again his service in the state Senate and as the mayor of his hometown. We see his role as doing more than praying for people. We have to do what is necessary to help people.”

Davis is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and an Air Force veteran. He also holds master’s degrees in administration and sociology. He also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from East Carolina University.

He began his political career by being elected the mayor of Snow Hill in 2001. Davis’ campaign website states that he has served six terms in the state Senate.

