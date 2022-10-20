Everett, October 21 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Tonight’s high school football game between the Snohomish Panthers and the Monroe Bearcats KRKO Radio broadcast will have a delayed start time. The game for the Western Conference 3A South Division title will start at 8:00 pm (rather than 7:00 pm). The reason for the change is due to the re-scheduling of Thursday night’s game between Jackson and Glacier Peak. Due to the heavy wildfire smoke, the game between the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves was moved to 4:00 pm Friday, also at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Snohomish. That necessitated moving the start-time for the regularly scheduled game between Snohomish and Monroe. Tom Lafferty, Joel Vincent and Steve Willits will have the call of the game starting at 7:20 pm for the pre-game show.
