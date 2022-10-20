ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint

Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘No limits to unity:’ Holyoke St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates 1st Latino minister

Because the Rev. Joel A. Martinez is Hispanic and Caribbean, there is a sense of inclusion in the community of faith at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he is rector. “This shows that the church is making progress in opening its doors more and more to people from different parts of the world,” he said. “It is a clear message that in Christ we are one body. We are also witnesses that language, skin color and culture are no limits to the unity of God’s people.”
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Longmeadow’s Lucy Connell, West Springfield’s Ben Drohan crack top five in 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational

It was an exciting day for Western Mass. during the 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational, with multiple girls and boys cracking the top 10. West Springfield’s Ben Drohan had the highest finish of the day from the region, placing second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:10.03. The Terrier’s also had two other finishers in the top 10, with Charlie Daggett coming in eighth and Reno Caronna coming in 10th.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’

WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Seen@ Springfield Symphony Orchestra ushers in 2022-2023 season: Photos

Grammy-winning and internationally-recognized guest conductor JoAnn Falletta led the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in its opening night concert, “Sensational Beginnings,” on Saturday. The concert at Symphony Hall opened the 2022-2023 season for the orchestra. Falletta conducted the orchestra in Zoltan Kodály’s Dances of Galanta, Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys

Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
