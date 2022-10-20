Read full article on original website
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint
Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
‘No limits to unity:’ Holyoke St. Paul’s Episcopal Church celebrates 1st Latino minister
Because the Rev. Joel A. Martinez is Hispanic and Caribbean, there is a sense of inclusion in the community of faith at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church where he is rector. “This shows that the church is making progress in opening its doors more and more to people from different parts of the world,” he said. “It is a clear message that in Christ we are one body. We are also witnesses that language, skin color and culture are no limits to the unity of God’s people.”
Northampton’s Laurel Park celebrates 150th anniversary of its founding
NORTHAMPTON --Tucked away in a far corner of Northampton, Laurel Park remains an anomaly, an eccentric neighborhood that today stands more as a separate community, home to unconventional thinkers much as those who started coming by train in the early 1870s. Laurel Park celebrated its 150th anniversary on Saturday, its...
westernmassnews.com
Residents visit new Easthampton school
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
Haunted walk-through at the Franklin County Fairgrounds
Franklin County Fairgrounds will be having a haunted walk-through beginning Friday.
N.J. town residents are sick of Netflix fans driving to ‘The Watcher’ house
The people of Westfield would be happier if fans of the new Netflix series “The Watcher” — based loosely on the creepy lore surrounding the house at 657 Boulevard — would stick to their sofas and smartphones to check out the fictional version of the home in question.
Former mayor’s aide Darryl Moss sues Springfield, Sarno for discrimination
The former longtime aide for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and critical liaison between City Hall and the Black community, has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the mayor and the city alleging he was wrongfully terminated in October 2020 for a social media post contesting Donald Trump’s open support for Kyle Rittenhouse.
Photos: Northampton’s Thornes Marketplace has a new 5-story raccoon mural
Climbing toward the sky above the Armory Street parking lot in Northampton, a five-story portrait of a raccoon now graces the back wall of the city’s iconic Thornes Marketplace. Florida artist Ernesto Maranje, a mural and street art specialist, completed the painting in the last week, showing a purple-tinted...
Longmeadow’s Lucy Connell, West Springfield’s Ben Drohan crack top five in 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational
It was an exciting day for Western Mass. during the 2022 Dick Atkinson Invitational, with multiple girls and boys cracking the top 10. West Springfield’s Ben Drohan had the highest finish of the day from the region, placing second in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:10.03. The Terrier’s also had two other finishers in the top 10, with Charlie Daggett coming in eighth and Reno Caronna coming in 10th.
Senator celebrated business openings, infrastructure projects (Letters)
I hope everyone has had a great week. This week was an exciting one for the district, as we celebrated the grand opening and new beginning of several businesses in our community. On Wednesday, my team joined Westfield community members for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Wagner Rug...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
In the wake of a renaissance and a pandemic, Worcester’s downtown restaurants search for normalcy
A line of people waited for their to-go orders and manager Ciara MacDonald worked to fill online orders behind the counter at Spoodles Deli on Thursday afternoon. A passerby might think that business is back to normal after the pandemic, but for some downtown restaurants, the bounce back from the pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Seen@ Springfield Symphony Orchestra ushers in 2022-2023 season: Photos
Grammy-winning and internationally-recognized guest conductor JoAnn Falletta led the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in its opening night concert, “Sensational Beginnings,” on Saturday. The concert at Symphony Hall opened the 2022-2023 season for the orchestra. Falletta conducted the orchestra in Zoltan Kodály’s Dances of Galanta, Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto, featuring...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
South Hadley seeking donations to preserve 210 acres of river bottomland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town is seeking donations to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting Connecticut River will forever be used for agricultural use and not commercially developed. The state Department of Agricultural Resources has agreed to pay the Lauzier family, owners of the Alvord St. property, about 90%...
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1980s Baby Names for Boys
Ah, the 80s. The decade of fun and decadence. Keep in mind I was a little guy during the '80s but there are certain aspects of that decade I remember very vividly especially when it comes to Berkshire County. For example, I remember when we had a drive-in in northern Berkshire County. Do you remember Corey's Drive-In in North Adams? How about the Dream Machine arcade hangout in the L-shaped plaza in North Adams? That was a big hit for teenage kids as my brother used to go there. One restaurant in particular that my family loved to go to in the 80s and early 90s was Bonanza in Pittsfield. And you can't forget about the Ground Round in the Berkshire Mall. There's no doubt that the '80s were a fun decade, especially in Berkshire County.
