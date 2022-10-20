Read full article on original website
Georgia officials tout record number of jobs
(The Center Square) — Georgia labor officials touted a rosy economic picture as the number of jobs in the state continued to increase, though the number of employed Georgians declined. The number of jobs in the state increased to a new all-time high of more than 4.8 million. The...
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis says despite CDC vote, COVID shot won't be requirement for Florida children
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says despite the CDC's unanimous vote to add the coronavirus vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule, parents in Florida who don't want their child to get the jab, won't be forced to. On Thursday, an advisory board for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Glenn Youngkin: Virginia 'will not adhere' to CDC COVID-19 shot mandate
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19 should be left to parents. On Thursday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to children’s immunization schedules, with states choosing whether it will be required for entry to schools and preschool.
Oregon Republican Christine Drazan vows to fight child vaccine mandates
BEND, Oregon — Christine Drazan, Oregon’s GOP gubernatorial candidate, joined the ranks of prominent Republicans vowing to fight an effort by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to require COVID-19 vaccine doses for young children. “Yeah, I will be pushing back against that as governor,” she said...
Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website
A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
High rent and housing costs have many Seattleites considering other states
(The Center Square) – Seattle and Washington state have become so expensive to live that some residents are starting to look for the exit sign. The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce’s latest survey revealed that the cost of living is one of the top concerns for Seattle voters.
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have 10 days to claim rebates worth up to $500
Virginia residents have 10 days to file their 2021 taxes to receive a one-time rebate of up to $500. Taxpayers must have received a tax liability for their 2021 taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, according to the Virginia Tax Commission. A tax liability is defined as the amount of money owed in taxes subtracted by any tax credits or deductions, according to the commission.
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Oklahoma voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
Big stakes in Nevada
Reps. Steven Horsford and Dina Titus both know what it’s like to be on the losing end of a midterm election wave. The Democratic House members from Nevada may each soon have the unenviable experience of going through it twice. Horsford, Titus, and Democratic Rep. Susan Lee all face...
Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
'Clown': Charlie Crist previews plan of attack ahead of DeSantis debate
JACKSONVILLE, Florida — Charlie Crist (D-FL) provided a glimpse of his plan of attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) before they go head to head next week in their only debate before Election Day. The former governor and congressman ripped DeSantis for not supporting abortion access or addressing the...
