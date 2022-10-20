Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Police and public schools collaborate to offer high school students a pathway to law enforcement
TEWKSBURY — Police Chief Ryan Columbus and Superintendent Brenda Theriault-Regan are pleased to share that Tewksbury Police Department and Tewksbury Public Schools are collaborating to offer students an introduction to the field of criminal justice through elective classes at Tewksbury Memorial High School. Currently, about 20 juniors and seniors...
WMUR.com
Pilot reports laser shined at plane over Lakes Region
GILFORD, N.H. — A pilot reported that their plane was illuminated by a laser over the Lakes Region on Friday night. The Federal Aviation Administration said the pilot of a Cirrus SR22 reported being illuminated by a purple laser southwest of the Laconia Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m and at 7,000 feet.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Haverhill students return to classrooms after agreement ends teacher strike
HAVERHILL -- Students in Haverhill are back in their classrooms Friday after a teacher strike closed schools for four days this week. A deal between the Haverhill School Committee and the Haverhill Education Association was reached around 11 p.m. on Thursday. Since the deal was made so late into the night, there were no buses Friday morning for students. Instead, the bus lane was turned into the parent drop-off lane. "Happy. Because four days and today was supposed to be the fifth but no, no fifth," said parent Daisy Estrella. On Friday morning, the school committee released a statement saying: "The Haverhill School...
Haverhill cancels school for 5th straight day as teachers strike continues after no agreement met
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite the threat of fines, teachers in Haverhill will hit the picket lines for a seventh straight day Friday morning. The ongoing strike will also force kids out of the classroom for the fifth day in a row. The Haverhill Education Association and the school district...
maritime-executive.com
Video: Boston's Largest Ship Ever Docks After Port Upgrades
For the second time in 2022, the Port of Boston has broken its record with the largest ever container vessel arriving in the port. The larger ships are coming to the port as part of a multi-year expansion project recently completed designed to make the port more accessible and add new capabilities at the port’s Conley Terminal.
Salem packs in Halloween visitors in what police expect to be record-breaking weekend
SALEM - Police in Salem said they were able to get a better handle on crowds this weekend despite having one of their busiest days ever. "Our gut sense of things is that this was amongst the busiest days we have ever had." Chief Lucas Miller of the Salem Police Department was among those city leaders this past week to ask the public to consider public transportation to get into the city. Last weekend, crowds reached over 100,000 people on Saturday alone, but it was the number of cars flooding the streets that brought Salem to a standstill. "I think we were fortunate...
‘Swift-footed lizard’ discovered in western MA named state’s official dinosaur
A “swift-footed lizard” that lived millions of years ago in what is now Massachusetts has been named the state’s official dinosaur under legislation signed into law Wednesday by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Buttonwoods Museum Studies New England Women Archaeologists During Open House
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting its Archaeology Open House this weekend to celebrate Archaeology Month. The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Women archaeologists from New England will be featured, including Thera Luce, the wife of Frederick A. Luce. To...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’
Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”. The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. “Second Nature” is a...
maldenblueandgold.com
Malden Welcomes New Food Land Halal Market
All photos by Chaimaa Assli. Food Land Halal Market, a grocery store, opened their fifth and largest location on Friday, October 7th in Malden. Food Land is also located in Cambridge, Burlington, Dorchester, and Lowell. The first Food Land branch was opened in 2006. Though their Cambridge location is their...
A plane crashed into New Hampshire multi-family building, killing everyone on boa
KEENE, N.H. — Officials are investigating a deadly plane crash that happened in the city of Keene, N.H., Friday. Police and fire crews responded to a report of an explosion and a fire at a building on Lower Main Street in Keene, shortly before 7 p.m. Once on scene,...
Power outage leaves MBTA Blue Line riders in the dark
BOSTON - The MBTA finds itself apologizing to riders again after commuters were left in the dark late Thursday night. The MBTA said the Blue Line experienced a "power issue" around 11pm that brought trains to a crawl and in some cases, completely stopped. William Woodring is a 21-year-old student at Suffolk University and said he uses the Blue Line almost every day to get to and from his apartment in Orient Heights. Woodring said he was on one of the last trains to leave the State Street station Thursday night. He said it took him more than 35 minutes to go the...
NECN
CEO of Boston Software Company Dies After Being Hit in Crosswalk
Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software Inc., has died after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk in Acton, the company announced Thursday. The company said Shaw, 44, died on Oct. 14. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters. Shaw was a graduate of Tufts University and, according to his LinkedIn, previously worked at 21st Century Software and Rocket Software before joining VMS Software in July 2021.
Haunting Tale of Devil’s Footprint Lives on in Ipswich, Massachusetts
Ipswich, Massachusetts, is known worldwide for its sweet and tender clams. You can find Ipswich clams on menus of fine restaurants around the world. Ipswich is also known for having one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, Crane Beach, and for more 1st period homes than any other town in America.
Haverhill Police Department Assists with Child Passenger Safety Seats Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed. To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation. The safety check takes...
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
