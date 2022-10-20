Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’
Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”. The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. “Second Nature” is a...
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
SJ Art Consulting Presents Schuetz’s ‘A Shift in Control’ Exhibition in Haverhill
SJ Art Consulting is opening a new exhibition this week entitled “A Shift in Control” by Dover, N.H., based artist Dustin Schuetz. The opening reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m., at SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington St., Haverhill. Refreshments will be served. “A Shift in...
montserrat.edu
9 Dane St Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Friday 10/4
Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony at The Center at Montserrat at 9 Dane Street, Beverly, MA on Friday, November 4th from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm. Nestled at the center of campus, this historic building serves as a campus connector and is the new home for our Welcome Center, Student Center, Wellness Center, Facilities headquarters, and more. The event will include remarks from President Kurt Steinberg.
Haverhill Public Library’s $10 Million Renovation Plan Moves Forward with Second Public Meeting
Haverhill Public Library trustees and staff are inviting the community to attend a second public meeting to gather feedback for the building’s upcoming $10 million renovation. The meeting takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pizza will be served...
Buttonwoods Museum Studies New England Women Archaeologists During Open House
Buttonwoods Museum is hosting its Archaeology Open House this weekend to celebrate Archaeology Month. The open house takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from noon-2 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Women archaeologists from New England will be featured, including Thera Luce, the wife of Frederick A. Luce. To...
City of Lawrence Observes Disability Awareness Month Tonight with Meet and Greet
The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Commission on Disability is hosting a meet and greet Thursday to recognize and bring awareness to local disability services. The event is happening Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m., at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. More than 15 state and...
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast
The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
Annual Chili Cook-Off Returns This Saturday Hosted by Haverhill Firefighting Museum
The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is once again hosting its annual chili cook-off on Saturday. The event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6-9 p.m., at the Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. The cook-off has three categories to win including Best Individual or Business, Best Firehouse/Police/EMS and Best Restaurant.
Essex County Ghost Project Hosts Bag Lunch with Paranormal Investigator at Noon in Lawrence
The Essex County Ghost Project is offering the chance to meet up and chat with a paranormal expert during its “Bag Lunch with a Paranormal Investigator” event. The lunch takes place today, Oct. 19, at noon, at the Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St, Lawrence. Attendees can...
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4
Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
Haverhill Police Department Assists with Child Passenger Safety Seats Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed. To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation. The safety check takes...
Haverhill cancels school for 5th straight day as teachers strike continues after no agreement met
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Despite the threat of fines, teachers in Haverhill will hit the picket lines for a seventh straight day Friday morning. The ongoing strike will also force kids out of the classroom for the fifth day in a row. The Haverhill Education Association and the school district...
Updated: Negotiators Resolve Teachers’ Strike; Classes Optional for Students as There is No Bus Service
Update: Although classes were cancelled earlier and school bus service is not available, a late settlement between the Haverhill School Committee and Haverhill Education Association means students may optionally return to school Friday. During a joint press conference School Committee Negotiations Chairman Scott W. Wood Jr. and union President Tim...
Suspect arraigned for 1986 murder of Salem State student Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Thirty-six years after Claire Gravel’s body was discovered on the side of Route 128 in Beverly, a 63-year-old man was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, charged with her murder. John Carey, already serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder (strangulation) and house invasion convictions in...
"We want to go back to work," Haverhill teachers' strike enters 4th day
HAVERHILL - There's hope for a breakthrough in negotiations as the teachers' strike in Haverhill dragged into a fourth day Thursday.The union and the school committee are continuing discussions on a new contract. The union said there is a tentative agreement on money, but there's still no deal on student safety."They have the money, we have the money, that's all set. It's the student safety issues," Haverhill High School counselor Sarah Gauvin told WBZ-TV Thursday."There's no issue with student safety and teacher safety, it's the approach to it is what we're fighting about. Under Massachusetts general law, it defines how...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0