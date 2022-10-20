ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
ATKINSON, NH
montserrat.edu

9 Dane St Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Friday 10/4

Please join us for the ribbon cutting ceremony at The Center at Montserrat at 9 Dane Street, Beverly, MA on Friday, November 4th from 12:00 pm -1:00 pm. Nestled at the center of campus, this historic building serves as a campus connector and is the new home for our Welcome Center, Student Center, Wellness Center, Facilities headquarters, and more. The event will include remarks from President Kurt Steinberg.
BEVERLY, MA
WHAV

Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast

The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
HAVERHILL, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4

Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M

PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
PRINCETON, MA
WHAV

Updated: Negotiators Resolve Teachers’ Strike; Classes Optional for Students as There is No Bus Service

Update: Although classes were cancelled earlier and school bus service is not available, a late settlement between the Haverhill School Committee and Haverhill Education Association means students may optionally return to school Friday. During a joint press conference School Committee Negotiations Chairman Scott W. Wood Jr. and union President Tim...
HAVERHILL, MA
CBS Boston

"We want to go back to work," Haverhill teachers' strike enters 4th day

HAVERHILL - There's hope for a breakthrough in negotiations as the teachers' strike in Haverhill dragged into a fourth day Thursday.The union and the school committee are continuing discussions on a new contract. The union said there is a tentative agreement on money, but there's still no deal on student safety."They have the money, we have the money, that's all set. It's the student safety issues," Haverhill High School counselor Sarah Gauvin told WBZ-TV Thursday."There's no issue with student safety and teacher safety, it's the approach to it is what we're fighting about. Under Massachusetts general law, it defines how...
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy