Read full article on original website
Mountain Man B
3d ago
l wonder if he was at city hall protesting with all the other liberals for the last couple of days.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
WMUR.com
Second arrest made in August robbery involving hammer
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said they arrested a second person after a man was hit with a hammer during an August attempted robbery. Police said they arrested Manuel Rodriguez Figueroa, 45, of Nashua, on a criminal liability to robbery Class A Felony charge Sunday. Authorities said they responded...
WMUR.com
Wanted woman leads police on pursuit, ends after crashing into Claremont cruiser, state police say
NEWPORT, N.H. — A wanted Warner woman was arrested after leading police on a pursuit on Friday night through Claremont and Newport, officials said. New Hampshire State Police said before 9 p.m. on Friday, a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle on Elm Street for having a defective equipment violation and no license plates.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials ask former officer Donnelly to be de-certified after investigation reveals confirmed white supremacist activity
Mayor Scott Galvin and Chief Robert F. Rufo Jr. announced Friday the completion of a Woburn Police Department internal affairs investigation that found former Officer John Donnelly violated multiple department policies through involvement in extremist groups, culminating in his work attending and helping to plan the so-called “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug trafficking investigation by officials throughout Massachusetts results in prison sentence
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced Wednesday for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition. According to the Department of Justice, 32-year-old Martin Angomas, of Braintree, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to four years in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2022, Angomas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and to possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.
Teacher Busted for Allegedly Selling Drugs in Hampton, NH
A Haverhill teacher was charged with selling cocaine to trusted law enforcement sources in Hampton twice in September. Travis Ducharme, 36, of Raymond was charged by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office October 4 with sales of a controlled drug, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled drug. He is a teacher for grades 5-8 at the Dr. Paul C. Nettle School in Haverhill.
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
Inmate charged in officer attack thought it would get him moved, prosecutor says
WOBURN - A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to charges including armed assault with intent to murder in connection with the Aug. 31 attack on Corrections Officer Matthew Tidman at Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. Tidman spent more than a month in the hospital in a coma with severe head injuries and continues to recover at a rehabilitation facility,...
Inmate charged in brutal attack on guard appears in court
WOBURN, Mass. — A convicted murderer charged with using a heavy piece of weightlifting equipment to savagely beat a guard at a Massachusetts prison thought the attack would get him returned to his home state of Virginia, a prosecutor said in court on Thursday. Roy Booth, 40, pleaded not...
Suspect arraigned for 1986 murder of Salem State student Claire Gravel
SALEM, Mass. — Thirty-six years after Claire Gravel’s body was discovered on the side of Route 128 in Beverly, a 63-year-old man was arraigned in Salem Superior Court, charged with her murder. John Carey, already serving a 20-year sentence for attempted murder (strangulation) and house invasion convictions in...
State Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck on Route 93
Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on Route 93 in Boston Saturday night. According to an MSP spokesperson, the pedestrian was struck on the northbound side of the highway at approximately 9:40 p.m. before coming to rest on the southbound side of the highway.
Haverhill Police Department Assists with Child Passenger Safety Seats Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Haverhill Police Department notes three out of four child car seats are improperly installed. To help the public, police are conducting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Check Sunday. Certified passenger safety technicians can answer attendees’ questions, provide more information and assist with seat installation. The safety check takes...
fallriverreporter.com
Plymouth and Bristol County police arrest and charge Brockton man on drug charges following month-long investigation
Local police, in collaboration with the FBI Boston Division’s Metro Boston Gang Task Force, arrested a Massachusetts man this week on drug charges following a month-long investigation. According to Chief Paul O’Brien of the East Bridgewater Police Department, on Tuesday, East Bridgewater Police Detective David Perrault, along with members...
DNA evidence links 63-year-old man to 1986 Salem cold case
BEVERLY -- The man accused of killing a college student in Beverly over 35 years ago was arraigned on a murder charge Friday. John Carey, 63, is accused of killing Claire Gravel in 1986. Carey was indicted back in August. He appeared at Friday's arraignment via video conference since he is serving a prison sentence from 2008 for attempted murder. According to prosecutors, when Carey was convicted of that attempted murder, he had to give a DNA swap. The sample linked him to DNA from the tank top worn by Claire Gravel on the day she was killed. Early in the morning of June 29, 1986, Gravel's friends dropped her off at her apartment after a night out at a pub. The next day, the 20-year-old's body was found in the woods on the northbound side of Route 128 in Beverly. Her family was in the courtroom for Friday's hearing. They said they are relieved a suspect has been identified. "Today is the first day on the road to justice, a day we didn't think was coming and it's finally here. Now just waiting for the court process to take its course," said Bob Gravel Jr. Police have not released a motive for the killing.
NH man arrested in wrong way hit-and-run, followed by police chase in Pelham
PELHAM, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was arrested Thursday morning following a hit-and-run crash that led police on a short chase in Pelham. Police responded to Mammoth Road just before 9 a.m. for reports of a head-on collision in which the driver, identified as 43-year-old Eugene Makara III of Derry, fled the scene on foot immediately after the crash, authorities said.
WCVB
Fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood under investigation
BOSTON — A fatal shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is under investigation. Police were called 1 a.m. Saturday to the area of 39 Baird St., where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 36-year-old victim was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced...
Police: Suspect in New Hampshire couple's death lived in woods for months
CONCORD, N.H. — A man charged with shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail in April had spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before the bodies were discovered, according to court documents released Thursday. The New Hampshire State...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire police departments offer sign-on bonuses for new officers
WINDHAM, N.H. — State police and local New Hampshire departments are now offering sign-on bonuses, hoping to fill open positions. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron said staffing issues have been a problem in police departments across the state, leaving them fighting for a small group of applicants. In Windham,...
Braintree man sentenced for trafficking cocaine, possessing ammunition
A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.
Police investigate after student allegedly assaults administrator at Doherty High
Correction: An earlier version of this story misidentified one of the schools where a violent incident was reported Wednesday. WORCESTER — A male Doherty Memorial High School student was issued a criminal summons for allegedly assaulting a male administrator at the school, city police confirmed Wednesday. There were no serious injuries and the student was not arrested, Lt. Sean Murtha...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 4