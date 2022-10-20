ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

WHAV

Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs

Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4

Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
Wilmington Apple

Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate

HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
WILMINGTON, MA
WHAV

Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday

The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
ATKINSON, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates

SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center.  While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.  ...
SHREWSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties

It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
WOBURN, MA
WHAV

City Councilors Ask for Update on Altering City Hall Chambers to Fit Larger Boards, Comply with Laws

Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Town of Reading dealing with trash backup

READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
READING, MA
Boston

Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday

"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
HAVERHILL, MA
