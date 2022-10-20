Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Haverhill Teachers Ratify New Contract with 99% in Favor of the Pact; Union to Reimburse City Costs
Members of the Haverhill Education Association Friday approved the new contract negotiated with the School Committee with 99% of teachers in favor. Union President Tim Briggs told WHAV full contract details will be public posted following an expected Thursday vote by the full School Committee. He noted, however, the union entered into a $200,000 settlement agreement with the city to conclude the nearly week-long strike.
Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4
Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
Wilmington Apple
Governor Charlie Baker Endorses Sal DeFranco For State Senate
HAVERHILL, MA — On Friday, Governor Charlie Baker announced his endorsement of former US Navy SEAL and State Senate candidate Sal DeFranco. “Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better Senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”
Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Hosts Bulk Shredding Day Saturday
The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club invites the community to join in disposing of outdated paperwork during its Bulk Shredding Day. The rain or shine event takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-noon, at the Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St., Atkinson, N.H. Each standard size box costs $10...
Diehl addresses crowd at White City campaign stop, calls for block of vaccine mandates
SHREWSBURY — Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl stressed Saturday morning that parents should have complete power over the vaccination of their children, as a crowd of about 50 supporters cheered at a sunny outdoor gathering at White City Shopping Center. While standing in a parking lot abutting Route 9 and South Quinsigamond Avenue, Diehl took a shot at his opponent, Democrat Maura T. Healey, citing her support for COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. ...
Councilors Receive Assurances Haverhill City Hall Chambers will be Ready for Expanded Boards
As time draws nearer for Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee to expand their memberships, as approved by voters in the last election, some city councilors want updates on how well plans to modify the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to fit those new members are progressing.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
City of Lawrence Observes Disability Awareness Month Tonight with Meet and Greet
The City of Lawrence and the Lawrence Commission on Disability is hosting a meet and greet Thursday to recognize and bring awareness to local disability services. The event is happening Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3-5 p.m., at the Lawrence Senior Center, 155 Haverhill St., Lawrence. More than 15 state and...
Haverhill Public Library Invites Community to Open Mic Night Tonight
The Haverhill Public Library is hosting an in-person and virtual open mic night tonight. The event is taking place tonight, Oct. 20, from 7-8:30 p.m., online or in the Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Performers may sing, play an instrument, read poetry or share art in...
homenewshere.com
Recent out-of-court settlement in Woburn highlights theatre industry difficulties
It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention. But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
SJ Art Consulting Presents Schuetz’s ‘A Shift in Control’ Exhibition in Haverhill
SJ Art Consulting is opening a new exhibition this week entitled “A Shift in Control” by Dover, N.H., based artist Dustin Schuetz. The opening reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 5-8 p.m., at SJ Art Consulting, 43 Washington St., Haverhill. Refreshments will be served. “A Shift in...
WCVB
Methuen mayor decries state agency he says placed 216 people, including children, in hotel without notification
METHUEN, Mass. — After 55 homeless families were unexpectedly moved to a hotel in his community, a Massachusetts mayor is publicly critiquing the state agency responsible for their placement. Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said he became aware that 86 adults and 130 children were placed in the Days Inn...
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
City Councilors Ask for Update on Altering City Hall Chambers to Fit Larger Boards, Comply with Laws
Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.
Town of Reading dealing with trash backup
READING, Mass. — Town officials say they have been dealing with trash delays all month after switching to a new contractor. Republic Services has been apologizing for the delays but they say they are trying to get back in track with some of their new cities and towns. Lawrence also reported backed up trash pick ups.
Creative Haverhill Hosts Opening Reception for Furtado’s ‘Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience’
Creative Haverhill hosts an outdoor portrait exhibition to display Jessica Furtado’s “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience.”. The reception takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-4 p.m., at Cogswell ArtSpace, 351 S. Main St., Haverhill. Furtado will be in attendance and refreshments will be served. “Second Nature” is a...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Hosts Networking Mixer With Benefit Advisors Group
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is joining with Benefits Advisors Group to hold a business networking mixer Wednesday. The mixer is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Complimentary appetizers will be served and a cash bar is available. Attendees...
YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts Holds 5th Annual Fall Fest with a Twist Wine Tasting Event in Methuen
The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is hosting its fifth annual Fall Fest with a Twist this week in Methuen. The event is happening on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5-7 p.m., at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St., Methuen. Tickets cost $100 per person and include wine tasting, appetizers, music...
Haverhill teacher strike ends, classes to resume Friday
"Without teachers, our schools cannot safely function." Students in Haverhill are set to return to classes Friday after officials announced the end of a labor dispute that closed schools for four days. Haverhill Public Schools made the announcement late Thursday night in a Facebook post. Earlier in the evening, Superintendent...
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.https://www.whav.net
Comments / 0