wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gov. Whitmer creates committee to review Michigan’s residential youth facilities
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new committee meant to make sure kids in Michigan’s juvenile justice system get the help they need. The new Juvenile Residential Facilities Advisory Committee will work to improve staff retention and create standards for all facilities. The group will meet quarterly after its membership has been finalized.
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
labelandnarrowweb.com
Dunn Paper closing mill, RLG makes 25th acquisition and more
Dunn Paper, a manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets, has announced that it will cease production at its site in Port Huron, MI, USA. Since 1924, the Port Huron mill has been supplying specialty paper to the food...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
HometownLife.com
Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining
As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
beckersasc.com
2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC
Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
luxury-houses.net
This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI
The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
michiganchronicle.com
Coulter Appoints New Deputy County Executive and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter has made two key appointments to his administration, naming Walt Herzig as the deputy county executive who will be the liaison with the Board of Commissioners, the county’s delegations in the state Legislature and Congress along with the state and federal government and Harry Weaver III as the new Oakland County Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
GM left Buick City in worse condition than a ‘normal brownfield,’ buyer says
FLINT, MI -- An official with the company that’s under contract to buy the old Buick City site in Flint says it needs millions in public funding to redevelop the 350-acre property because of the condition General Motors left it in. “They left all the slabs and the foundations...
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire. Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County high school drumline getting attention, performed with drumsticks on fire
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Chippewa Valley High School drumline in Clinton Township is getting a lot of attention over a video posted to YouTube showing the drummers performing with their drumsticks on fire. Jason Poole posted a video of four snare drummers getting the crowd excited by performing...
Arab American News
Book pulled out of instruction in Dearborn Heights after social media post
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A book was recently taken out of instruction in a Dearborn Heights school, following an ongoing controversy around books in schools in neighboring Dearborn. Crestwood School District officials were made aware of a social media post with photos of a book being taught to ninth grade...
Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
Indian Village's name endures
Good morning! It is Thursday. Today, we visit an upscale, well-known neighborhood in Detroit. Residents of Indian Village — one of Detroit’s most historic neighborhoods — were asked about a name change two years ago to be more considerate of some Native Americans who disliked it. The...
Heads up Metro Detroit drivers! Multiple freeway closures this weekend, including new I-696 project
Drivers in Metro Detroit will be dealing with numerous freeway closures across the area this weekend, including the start of the first phase of a long-term project on I-696.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
