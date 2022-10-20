ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
labelandnarrowweb.com

Dunn Paper closing mill, RLG makes 25th acquisition and more

Dunn Paper, a manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets, has announced that it will cease production at its site in Port Huron, MI, USA. Since 1924, the Port Huron mill has been supplying specialty paper to the food...
PORT HURON, MI
HometownLife.com

Senior tower in Birmingham seeks ouster of ex-mayor for complaining

As a former mayor of Birmingham, short and smiley Dorothy Conrad is widely known for civic activism. Named Birmingham-Bloomfield First Citizen for 2014, she was a prime force in establishing the Baldwin House senior tower, where she lives in the city’s downtown. But Conrad, 88, has been told that she must move out – now.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
beckersasc.com

2 Michigan hospitals form joint venture, build pediatric ASC

Livonia-based Trinity Health Michigan and U-M Health in Ann Arbor, Mich., are forming a joint venture to bring pediatric care to Trinity Health Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Michigan Medicine Headlines reported Oct. 21. The joint venture allows the hospitals to expand access to pediatric care from Ann Arbor-based C.S. Mott...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say

With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs.  These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11.  “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $5M Elegant Retreat Truly is One of the Most Exceptional Private Estates in Bloomfield Hills, MI

The Estates in Bloomfield Hills is situated on a quiet street surrounded by the Rouge River including water features- all setting the stage for serenity, now available for sale. This home located at 289 Barden Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 8,050 square feet of living spaces. Call Katherine E Broock – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham – (Phone: 248-644-6700) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estates in Bloomfield Hills.
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Coulter Appoints New Deputy County Executive and Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter has made two key appointments to his administration, naming Walt Herzig as the deputy county executive who will be the liaison with the Board of Commissioners, the county’s delegations in the state Legislature and Congress along with the state and federal government and Harry Weaver III as the new Oakland County Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired

On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
MLive

Expect delays on well-traveled route between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Drivers should expect traffic delays on a short section of Packard Road between Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti beginning Friday, Oct. 21. Contractors for DTE Energy are closing the westbound curb lane on Packard between U.S. 23 and Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township to adjust a gas utility structure cover in the road, officials said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Indian Village's name endures

Good morning! It is Thursday. Today, we visit an upscale, well-known neighborhood in Detroit. Residents of Indian Village — one of Detroit’s most historic neighborhoods — were asked about a name change two years ago to be more considerate of some Native Americans who disliked it. The...
DETROIT, MI

