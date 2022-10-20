Amid growing concern over youth violence in Boston, new data shows there has already been more kids shot in the city this year than in all of 2021. Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle confirmed to NBC10 Boston on Sunday that there have been 15 shootings, accounting for 16 shooting victims who were under the age of 18, as of Oct. 20. During the same time period in 2021, there were 10 minor victims in 10 shooting incidents.

