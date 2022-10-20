ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Dorchester Shooting

A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday and the injuries are life-threatening, according to police. It happened on Washington Street, police said. This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest

A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He is expected to survive.
TEWKSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line

A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital

The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child

A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
LAWRENCE, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
nbcboston.com

Dorchester Shooting Leaves Man Dead, a Week After Triple Shooting on Same Street

A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police force. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for a person shot around 482 Geneva Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services, police said.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

More Kids Have Already Been Shot in Boston This Year Than in All of 2021

Amid growing concern over youth violence in Boston, new data shows there has already been more kids shot in the city this year than in all of 2021. Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle confirmed to NBC10 Boston on Sunday that there have been 15 shootings, accounting for 16 shooting victims who were under the age of 18, as of Oct. 20. During the same time period in 2021, there were 10 minor victims in 10 shooting incidents.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Schools Locked Down, College Cancels Classes After Worcester Shooting

Schools were placed in lockdown and a local college canceled classes for the day after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning. Worcester police said they responded to a report of a gunshot in the 400 block of Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

77-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Medford Crash

A man was killed after being hit by a car Sunday night in Medford, according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened near 330 Middlesex Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, when a Ford Fiesta hit the man as he was crossing the street, according to state troopers. The pedestrian, who...
MEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
LITTLETON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River

The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
BILLERICA, MA
nbcboston.com

‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say

Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy