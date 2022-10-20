Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Dorchester Shooting
A person was shot in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday and the injuries are life-threatening, according to police. It happened on Washington Street, police said. This is a breaking story and more details were not immediately available. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed Several Times in Tewksbury; Police Make Arrest
A man was stabbed several times late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, according to police. The Tewksbury Fire Department got a call for a stabbing a little before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said. A man was taken to a hospital after some sort of fight, fire officials said. He is expected to survive.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After Alleged Indecent Assaults on 2 Teens Riding Red Line
A Dorchester man has been arrested after allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers onboard a Red Line train earlier this month, according to the MBTA Transit Police. Edgar Alonzo, 35, was arrested Tuesday evening after a transit officer spotted him, according to a news release. Alonzo is accused of indecently assaulting...
nbcboston.com
Halloween Photo Shoot With Fake Gun Prompts Lockdowns at 2 Colleges in Boston
The Massachusetts College of Art and Design and the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston were temporarily locked down on Wednesday afternoon after a report of an armed person that wound up being someone who was doing a Halloween photo shoot with a fake gun. Police said they were called...
nbcboston.com
Driver Crashes Into Mattapan Home; 1 Taken to Hospital
The driver of a vehicle apparently slammed into a home in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on the 600 block of Morton Street, and as of 5 a.m., one lane going each direction was still closed. One person was taken to the hospital after the crash,...
nbcboston.com
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
nbcboston.com
Lawrence Police Officer Convicted of Raping Child
A Massachusetts police officer was found guilty Tuesday of raping a child. Carlos Vieira, 53, was arrested in February of 2019. Authorities said the officer with the Lawrence Police Department raped a 13-year-old boy he met on Grindr, a dating app, in the summer of 2018. The victim's mother reported...
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Shooting Leaves Man Dead, a Week After Triple Shooting on Same Street
A man has died after being shot Sunday night in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, according to the city's police force. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for a person shot around 482 Geneva Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services, police said.
nbcboston.com
Man Agrees to Plead Guilty to Killing Runner Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton in 2016
CORRECTION (Oct. 26, 2022, 12:16 p.m.): An alert to this story misidentified Vanessa Marcotte. The man charged with killing a woman who went missing in 2016 while out for a run in Princeton, Massachusetts, has agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Angelo Colon-Ortiz had pleaded not guilty to...
nbcboston.com
Charlestown High School Placed on Lockdown Over Report of Person With Gun
Charlestown High School in Boston was placed on lockdown over a report of a person with a gun, Boston police said Tuesday. Police said they caught up with a person matching the description near the school, but no one was arrested, no injuries were reported and no weapon was found.
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
nbcboston.com
More Kids Have Already Been Shot in Boston This Year Than in All of 2021
Amid growing concern over youth violence in Boston, new data shows there has already been more kids shot in the city this year than in all of 2021. Boston police Sgt. Detective John Boyle confirmed to NBC10 Boston on Sunday that there have been 15 shootings, accounting for 16 shooting victims who were under the age of 18, as of Oct. 20. During the same time period in 2021, there were 10 minor victims in 10 shooting incidents.
nbcboston.com
Schools Locked Down, College Cancels Classes After Worcester Shooting
Schools were placed in lockdown and a local college canceled classes for the day after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday morning. Worcester police said they responded to a report of a gunshot in the 400 block of Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. One person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.
nbcboston.com
77-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed in Medford Crash
A man was killed after being hit by a car Sunday night in Medford, according to Massachusetts State Police. The crash happened near 330 Middlesex Avenue before 7 p.m. Sunday, when a Ford Fiesta hit the man as he was crossing the street, according to state troopers. The pedestrian, who...
nbcboston.com
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
nbcboston.com
Mystery in Billerica as FBI Searches for Evidence in Concord River
The FBI is conducting an underwater search for evidence in the Concord River in Billerica, Massachusetts, but they aren't saying what case the investigation is connected to. The Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team, which is out of New York, is searching for "specific evidence," according to a news release from the FBI Boston Division. Local police are not involved with the search.
nbcboston.com
Bomb Squad Responds to Bellingham House Fire, Possible Hand Grenades Inside
A bomb squad was called to a house fire Sunday night in Bellingham, Massachusetts, because firefighters on scene were told there could possibly be hand grenades inside the basement. Bellingham's fire chief confirmed to NBC10 Boston that the bomb squad responded to the Farm Street home and secured the scene.
nbcboston.com
‘Nightmare' XBB Variant Likely Already Here, Boston Doctors Say
Boston doctors are "almost certain" that XBB, the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, is already circulating in Massachusetts. The new strain, a descendent of omicron variant BA.2, has been spreading rapidly in parts of the world, including Singapore. Dubbed the "nightmare variant," it is extremely immune evasive and has also shown that it might be immune to current vaccines.
