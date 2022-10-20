Kim Davis Manning left this world suddenly on October 11th, 2022 at his home in Williamston, NC. As a Martin County native, Mr. Manning was the youngest son of Thurman and Doris Gardner Manning, born on October 18th, 1953. His approaching birthday would have marked his 69th year. Mr. Manning was a retired brick mason and worked many years at the Fruit of the Loom Yarn Mill in Williamston. He was a proud East Carolina University Dad/Granddad and was a devoted Denver Broncos fan. He is survived by Rebecca Manning, his son, Mark Manning (Cristina), his son-in-law, Stephen Moore, and his grandchildren, Taylor Lynn Moore Cutler (Dillon), Stephanie Moore, Daniel Manning, and Ariella Manning. He is also survived by his sisters, Mona Manning Boyd (Hughes) and Ava Manning Barber, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Manning Moore, his parents, Thurman and Doris Gardner Manning, and brother-in-law, Harry Barber. Funeral services were held on Saturday, October 15th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Biggs Funeral Home with Mark Manning officiating. Burial followed in Tice Cemetery.