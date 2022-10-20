Out and About Calendar starting Oct. 20, 2022

Friday, Oct. 21

Duplin County Agribusiness Fair is a fun-filled annual celebration for the whole family. This year the fair is scheduled for Oct. 21, 5-10 p.m., Oct. 22, 1-10 p.m., and Oct. 23, 1-6 p.m. Join the fun with carnival rides, ag exhibits and one of a kind food vendors at the Duplin Events Center.

Saturday, Oct. 22

The North Carolina Poultry Jubilee will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rose Hill Town Square, home of the World’s Largest Frying Pan. Join local firemen as they drop the first batch of chicken in the World’s Largest Frying and cook the chicken that Rose Hill is so famous for. Plate sales begin at 11 a.m. with opening ceremonies starting at noon. This year’s festivities will include the notable cake auction, wing eating contest, wing cook off, official print auction, live entertainment, vendors and much more.

Cabin Lake’s second annual Trunk or Treat is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 5-7 p.m. at 220 Cabin Lake Road., Pink Hill, N.C. The event is free to the public. To register your truck for the event call 910-298-3648. They are also doing a half and half drawing to raise funds for a Thanksgiving dinner, and raffling off a handmade tray made by the Woerner family.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

The Duplin County Library will host their 5th annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6:30-9 p.m.at the Duplin Events Center, located on 195 Fairgrounds Drive, Kenansville.

Saturday, Oct. 29

The Down Home Duplin ‘Falling Into Fall’ Festival will be on Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The festival will feature a hayride, costume contest, games, candy, a bouncy house, face painting, a cake walk, food trucks, music, a train ride, an outdoor movie, and a silent auction from which all proceeds will be used to provide Thanksgiving meals to children in need in Duplin County. Admission to the event is free, but there will be a cost to some activities and concessions.

On Oct. 29 from 2 -5 p.m. join the Warsaw Recreational Center for a free event hosted at the Warsaw Recreational Center. There will be informational booths, community leaders, free food vendors, ice cream, snow crème, bouncy houses, games, music, special guests, and much more.

Second annual Pickles, Pigs, and Swigs Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at 100 N. Center Street in Mount Olive. The event will feature pickles, craft beer, BBQ plates, live music bands, antique tractor displays, pickle train rides and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Mount Olive Downtown Development Corporation.

Special Needs Baseball of Duplin County will host a Special Needs Acceptance Day on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Kenansville Elementary School. Special needs athletic awards will kick off at 10:30 a.m. Games and vendors will be available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Faison will have a Trunk or Treat event on Monday, Oct. 31. Faison Recreation is accepting donations and welcomes businesses, churches and friends who would like to participated and fill out the lot for the children. For information, call 910-267-0115.

Warsaw’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m. at Front Street in Warsaw. Front Street will close to traffic at 5:45 p.m. from College Street to Hill Street. No pets allowed. This event is sponsored by the Town of Warsaw, the Warsaw Police Department, the Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, the Merchants of Warsaw and the Warsaw Fire Department.

A Community Trunk or Treat will be held in Beulaville on Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Beulaville Baptist Church and Beulaville Presbyterian Church parking lots.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Saturday, Nov. 5

The Warsaw Veterans’ Day Celebration and Parade will take place Nov. 5 on Rail Road Street in Warsaw from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Albertson Stew Fest is scheduled for Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grady-Outlaw Memorial Library, located at 3763 N. NC 111 903 Highway, Albertson, N.C. It will feature a stew cook-off, entertainment, crafts and games for the whole family. Funds raised benefit the community library.

The Wallace Rotary will host their 11th annual Pancake Breakfast fund raiser on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 – 10 a.m. The cost is $6 per person. The event will be at Hwy55 of Wallace, located at 611 East Southerland Street, Wallace. Tickets can be purchased from a Wallace rotarian or at the door.

The Better Beulaville Community Council will host a 5K Fun Run & Walk on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the softball field in the Beulaville Park. First 75 to complete the 5K will receive a medal. Registration and warmup is from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., the 5K will be from 9 a.m. -10:30 a.m., snacks and water will be provided. The event is free to participate, but donations will be accepted on site to help support holiday food baskets.

Monday, Nov. 7

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Magnolia town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 110 East Carroll Street. For information, call 910-289-3205. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

Rose Hill town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 103 Southeast Railroad St. For information, call 910-289-3159. Meetings take place on the second Tuesday of each month.

The Duplin County Republican Party meeting is held the second Tuesday of every month. The location varies. For information, visit duplingop.com.

Thursday, Nov. 10

The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

Monday, Nov. 14

Teachey town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 137 E. 2nd St. For information, call 910-285-7564. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Greenevers town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 314 East Charity Road. Meetings take place on the second Monday of each month.

Warsaw town board meeting starts at 6 p.m., at 121 S. Front St. For information, call 910-293-7814. This meeting takes place on the second Monday of each month.

Friday, Nov. 18

The Kenansville Lions Club Big Buck Round-up will provide the less fortunate in the community with eye exams and glasses on Nov. 18-19, thanks to the help from sponsors and participating hunters.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Christmas At Twilight sponsored by the Greater Wallace Chamber of Commerce will bring fun for the whole family on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wallace downtown on Main Street.

The Greenevers Parks and Recreation “Strength in Numbers” event to support domestic violence and rape victims, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will feature a 1-mile walk/run, a 5-mile walk/run, and a Fun Day at the Greenevers Community Center, located at 494 Clinic Circle Dr., in Rose Hill. Registration for the runs start at 8 a.m. The Fun Day will kick off at 10 a.m. and will feature a food truck rodeo, face painting, cartoon characters, a kickball tournament at 1 p.m. For more information, call 910-285-8133 or 910-282-2570.

Saturday, Nov. 26

The Kenansville Christmas Parade is set for Saturday, Nov. 26. Line up will be at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center. The parade will start at 11 a.m. at State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School. A Holiday Festival will follow at Kenansville Elementary School. For more information, visit kenansvilleduplinchamber.org or call 910-275-0323.

Monday, Dec. 3

Christmas Town, a seasonal event, will be held on Dec. 3 and will feature area home-based businesses, front street businesses will be offering Christmas gifting, and specials. There will be goodies, bouncy houses, and crafting stations for the kids and hot cocoa for everyone. Musical entertainment will be scheduled during the day, featuring area church choirs, individuals and a DJ. Also, Santa will be visiting with the kids and taking part in the Tree Lighting event at 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 5

Beulaville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., 508 East Main St. For information, call 910-298-4647. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Calypso town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 103 West Trade St. For information, call 919-658-9221. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Kenansville town board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m., at 141 Routledge Road. For information, call 910-296-0369. Meetings take place on the first Monday of each month.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Faison town board meeting starts at 7 p.m., at 110 Northeast Center St. 910-267-2721. This meeting takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.

Thursday, Dec. 8

The Wallace Town Council meetings are on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located at Town Hall and are open to all residents.

Saturday, Dec. 10

The annual Wallace Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Ongoing

The pantry at Duplin Christian Outreach Ministries, 514 S. Norwood Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. Call 910-285-6000. The DCOM Mobile Pantry vehicle services Wallace, Magnolia, Faison, Albertson, Mount Olive, Warsaw and the Scott Store community area. Qualifying seniors (65 or older) and disabled individuals who are not able to visit can call 910-285-6000 or 910-285-6500 for accommodations.

The Helping Hands Pantry at Wallace Presbyterian Church, 205 W Main Street in Wallace is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11:45 a.m. DCOM will provide a referral to verified applicants. For information, call 910-285-6000.

Seniors and adults are invited to join the free Nutrition and Wellness classes at the Faison Recreation and Wellness Center on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-noon.

