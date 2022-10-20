Monday, Oct. 10

Warsaw VFD, Faison VFD, Kenansville VFD, Oak Wolfe VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Community Road for a residential structure fire. The caller reported there was smoke coming from the electrical panel box. Warsaw unit disconnected utilities and returned to service.

Magnolia VFD, North Carolina Forestry Service, and Duplin County EMS responded to Parker Bark on S. US 117 Highway for a mulch pile on fire. Magnolia units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Beulaville VFD responded to NC 24 Highway just east of the town limits for a power line in the roadway. Beulaville units arrived and found a broken light pole off the roadway, Beulaville PD was also on the scene. Beulaville PD handled traffic control.

Tuesday, Oct. 11

North East VFD responded to S. NC 41 Highway for an illegal burn. North East Engine 1 arrived and deployed a booster line and extinguished the fire.

Beulaville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Beulaville Police Department responded to Crossover Road in front of Goshen Medical Center for a single-vehicle MVC. The vehicle was in the ditch. Beulaville units arrived and checked for hazards.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Greenevers VFD, Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to S. NC 11 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC, involving a passenger vehicle versus a dump truck. During response another caller reported three patients were trapped but had been removed, one patient had critical injuries. Units assisted EMS and closed the roadway. EMS transported the patients to the hospital.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Kenansville VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to Sumnerlins Crossroad Road and Wards Bridge Road for a two-vehicle MVC. Kenansville units arrived and controlled traffic.

Teachey VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to Providence Church Road for a patient who fell, had the stove on, and was unable to tend it. Teachey units arrived and gained entry into the home, removing the food from the stove. Light smoke was noted in the home. Members removed smoke from the home and treated the patient until EMS arrived.

Greenevers VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle MVC at the intersection of S. NC 11 Highway and Charity Road. Greenevers units arrived and controlled traffic, Duplin EMS requested a second EMS unit due to five minor injuries.

Beulaville VFD responded to George Sumner Road for a power transformer on fire. Beulaville Car 1 canceled all units. The power company was contacted.

Friday, Oct. 14

Albertson VFD, Pink Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of N. NC 11 Highway and N. NC 111 Highway at the Friendly Mart for an MVC tractor-trailer versus a passenger vehicle. Albertson Car 1 reported one of the two patients was pinned. Duplin County EMS 1 arrived on the scene and confirmed pin-in, requested a second EMS unit, and air medical. There was a patient with a critical injury, another one with a minor injury, and a deceased person. The intersection was closed. EMS transported the patients to the hospital.

Albertson VFD, Pleasant Grove VFD, Duplin County EMS, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of N. NC 111 Highway and N. NC 903 Highway for a two-vehicle MVC. Units arrived and assisted EMS and controlled traffic.

Rose Hill VFD responded to Brooks Quinn Road near Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School for a tree in the roadway. Rose Hill units arrived and cleared the tree from the road.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Rose Hill VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Rose Hill Police Department responded to Sycamore Street and Church Street for a two-vehicle MVC. Rose Hill units arrived and controlled traffic.

Warsaw VFD responded to Revelle Road for a service call. Warsaw units arrived and assisted law enforcement with removing handcuffs.

Chinquapin VFD and Lyman VFD responded to Durwood Evens Road at Jimmy Tate Williams Road for a brush fire. Units arrived and extinguished the fire.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Wallace VFD, Duplin County EMS, and Wallace Police Department responded to Southerland Street for an MVC involving a power pole. Wallace units arrived and controlled traffic.

Pricetown VFD, Albertson VFD, and Duplin County EMS responded to Wayland Thompson Road for a vehicle fire endangering a commercial structure. Pricetown Engine 2 arrived and canceled all responding units as the fire was out on arrival. All Albertson units returned to the station, and Pricetown units ensured the fire was out and cleared the call.

Faison VFD, Calypso VFD, Warsaw VFD, Piney Grove VFD, North Carolina Forestry, and Duplin County EMS responded to Johnny B Tann Lane for a structure and woods fire. Faison’s command requested CSX to shut down the railroad tracks. The on-call Duplin County Fire Marshal responded as well as the Warsaw and Calypso brush trucks. The fire was extinguished with extended mop-up, once all smoldering area was extinguished.