Faison swears in new commissioner

FAISON — At the October town hall meeting in Faison, Kenneth Avent Jr. was sworn in as commissioner. Avent’s appointment comes following the resignation of Commissioner Sherry Franklin at the previous board meeting.

Mayor Carolyn Kenyon opened with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The board voted to approve prior meeting minutes, county tax releases, the night’s agenda, and financial reports.

Parks and Recreation Director Matthew Scott shared information and price proposals from US Fitness for the new functional trainer pulley system, stair step machine, and dumbbell upgrades for the new gym.

“This has all been budgeted, but I wanted to get your approval,” Scott said. Mr. Scott also gave an update on the new gym’s camera equipment. “Right now, all of our cameras are installed, and everything is functioning properly, but we are unable to use the exterior door still because we have to install the Maglock system and our key card system,” Scott said.

A technician was set to meet with Scott the following week to discuss what would be needed to finish the installation and get the door working properly.

“Because this is the only exit, there will be more things we have to buy…such as a push bar that has to be tied in with the fire alarm…at this time, this is the only thing holding up our 24/7 operation,” Scott said. A higher level membership will be offered to give 24/7 access with an additional $35 annual charge using the members’ existing key cards. Access will be controlled and monitored by the key card system. “With 24/7 access, we then have a reason to have town employees at that facility for holidays and weekends. That next level of membership is going to garner that member over 100 extra days a year that they are not currently getting.

Everything else remains the same,” Jimmy Tyndall, executive administrator explained. Scott gave an update on the soccer fields. “I put in the last two sinks in the ladies room, and we will have two fully functioning bathrooms with stalls. The concessions …will be able to operate without a permit this year with pre-made, pre-packaged food and warmers …I would like to lean that way because it is safer, easier, more efficient, and cheaper in the long run,” Scott said. The board voted to approve the equipment purchase and fee changes for the gym.

The Mayor brought up a 2018 policy that needed to be adopted into an ordinance concerning the release of equipment to surplus. “A motion was made for the ordinance, but we didn’t ever actually vote for the policy. What brought it back up was the fact that I have (town employees) looking at equipment and trucks that have to be surpluse right now,” Mayor Kenyon explained. The board voted to approve the policy into an ordinance.

The 18-acre tract of town property known as the Taylor Town Property was listed for sale via sealed bids submitted no later than 3 p.m. on Oct. 24. The property was listed in the Duplin Times, Greater Diversity News, and Wilmington Star News. Mayor Kenyon said the bids will be opened, discussed, and shared in the November meeting.

Mayor Kenyon requested the ability to increase the town’s minimum pay offer. “Minimum wage for the federal government is $7.25 an hour, and they’ve made no attempts to change that. In June 2020, the board gave the mayor permission to hire a part-time person at $8 an hour….Now that we have redone our wage schedule, our minimum wage is at $10 an hour for the part-time person, and it’s an embarrassment to offer anything less than that. I’m asking you to give the mayor permission to bring in someone at the $10 an hour rate to do the initial hire process, but they would still come before the board for an official hire. We’ve got a crunch that we are going to get into with the recreation center where we are going to need to hire quickly. Between now and March, we are going to be running full of games. We have plenty of volunteers, but volunteers can’t collect money; we have to have an employee to collect money,” Mayor Kenyon said. The board voted in favor of allowing the mayor to hire at $10 for a part-time position.

Tyndall explained upgrades to the cemetery. “About eighteen years ago, we expanded the cemetery. As a result of that, we had to clear trees, build up the back of the cemetery approximately six feet, plant grass, and develop gravel driveways to help with the traffic. For the first time ever, we’ve created single lots to utilize some of the extra space in there.” Price structure was changed to accommodate different lots with fair pricing. “The land costs the same. When you are selling these plots, that’s supposed to include the registering of the deed at the courthouse, lot care, and upkeep. There has not been a price increase since 2008. We met with the Cemetery Committee to discuss increasing their charges as well as creating more single and double lots. These proposed prices will be revisited annually,” Tyndall explained. The proposed fees are as follows: $800 for a single lot, $1,500 for a double lot, and $2,500 for a four person lot. Town Clerk Sharon Lee shared that several Cemetery Committee members’ terms are ending, and there will be two vacancies needing to be filled on that committee.

She requested recommendations to be made to the town. Tyndall mentioned that the committee meeting–now during the day–could be changed to a later time to allow for younger, working members.

Town Clerk Sharon Lee discussed a change in the fee schedule. Copies will be $0.15 a page. Faxes will be $2 for the first page and $0.50 per additional page. Notaries will be $10 per stamp. Returned check fees will be $25. Zoning permits are $50. Animal permits will be $10 if the pet is spayed or neutered; $15 if the pet is not spayed or neutered. Golf cart permits will be $10.

No children are supposed to be driving golf carts in town, and the board discussed increasing communication of this fact. The board voted to approve the change in fees.

Mayor Kenyon updated the board concerning the town’s website. “Once we get the website up and running the way it is supposed to be, we will have to ask the community if they are interested in getting our communications.” The website is expected to be up and running by the end of the month.

Commissioner Billy Ward shared concerning community neighborhood signs. “People are complaining about speeding up and down small neighborhoods. We have a lot of small kids here …and parents are scared about letting their kids play in the yard. Especially around the park, I’d like to suggest we put Children at Play signs,” Ward said.

Tyndall informed the board concerning pricing. “2x2 foot signs are $48 a piece. We have $1,500 in our sign budget ...Street signs are one of those things we usually wait till half the year is out before we replace them, but this is a more urgent situation.”

The town plans to use budgeted funds to purchase and install Children at Play signs throughout the town in necessary areas.

Lastly, Alex Nieves was approved to join the Planning Board. Two additional vacancies remain on the Planning Board.