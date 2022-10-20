Shella Jean Sykes Farrior, age 58, of Wallace, died October 13, 2022 at ECU Health Duplin Hospital. Shella was born on August 22,1964 and was the daughter of the late James "Bud" Sykes, Sr. and Martha Jean Wells Sykes of Wallace. Shella was a member of the Harrells Christian Academy1982 graduating class. During her high school years, she enjoyed playing many sports - lettering in basketball, volleyball, and softball. During her sophomore year, she was named Female Athlete of the Year. In 1986, she graduated from Meredith College where she earned a BA in accounting and played on the softball team. After graduation, Shella worked in Wilmington for Lowrimore Warwick & Co. CPAs before returning to Wallace to help manage the Piggly Wiggly for Mr. Allen Williams. In 1991 she left to work at Johnson Nursery in Willard as an accountant. She left Johnson Nursery in 1996 to return to the family business, Dixie General Contractors after her brother Ross asked her to join him. Shella enjoyed many years at Dixie General and took over as President in 2006 after the untimely death of Ross. To know Shella was to know that she loved NC State and the color red! She attended countless NCSU sporting events and especially enjoyed football tailgates! A very active member of the North Carolina State Wolfpack Club, she passed that love along to both her sons. Shella was an organizer and made things happen! Wallace, and Duplin County as a whole, are better places to live due to her involvement and commitment. Her fingerprints can be found everywhere, from the "Save the Depot" commission, on landmarks like Legion Stadium and the Woman's Club Building as well as helping to restart the Carolina Strawberry Festival. She served on many committees including: Wallace Revitalization Committee Wallace Chamber of Commerce, Parks & Recreation Board in Wallace and The Woman's Club just to name a few. Shella is survived by her husband of twenty-two years Wade McNeill Farrior, sons Andrew Todd Williams and Alexander McNeill Farrior of the home; Her dear aunts Lois (Tut) Sykes Hall and Aunt Elizabeth (Lib) Fussell Sykes; Sister-in-law Sarah Farrior Perry and husband Jim of Wallace; Sister-in-law Jane Phillips Sykes Bowden and husband Edwin of Wilmington; Brother-in-law James Alexander Farrior and wife Janet of Wilmington; as well as nephews Hunter Ellis Sykes (Margaret), Hayden Graham Sykes and James Elbert (Tripp) Perry, III (Ashley) along with niece Alexandra Grace Perry. And her great friends Nell Sloan and Greta Merritt. She is also survived by many other relatives and special friends who have made her last few months more comfortable. Along with her parents, Shella was preceded in death by her brother, James Ross Sykes, Jr. and mother-in-law Grace McNeill Sanderson Farrior. Visitation was held at Quinn McGowen Funeral Home on October 16, 2022 from 6 to 8:00pm with services held at Wallace Presbyterian Church on Monday, October 17 at 11:00am where she was a lifetime member. Dr. Phil Gladden conducted the service with Greg Maready providing the eulogy. Interment followed at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Casketbearers were cousins Cameron Hall, Reid Hall, Ethan Hall, Jackson Hall, Peyton Hall and nephew Tripp Perry. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donors give to the ECU Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 887, Kenansville, NC 28349. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC www.quinnmcgowen.com