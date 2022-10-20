ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill town administrator resigns

By By Lauren Branch Correspondent
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

ROSE HILL — Town Administrator John Bauer read his letter of resignation as town administrator and finance officer for the Town of Rose Hill. His last day will be Nov. 11, 2022 due to health reasons, and he requested the ability to work from home some days until his last day.

The Duplin County Libraries director proposed that the Town of Rose Hill replace the existing printer/copier with a new one. The new one would be owned by Duplin County and revenues accruing from the sales of copies, prints, etc. would be retained by the county. Revenue in the past has been between $300-$350 per year. The board approved the purchase.

House of Raeford Farms requested the town accept 17,000 gallons per day of domestic wastewater. The town engaged McGill Associates with the task order costing $3,500 to determine if the town’s collection system could handle the additional flow and what improvements would be required.

They found that a permanent emergency generator must be constructed at the lift station on Sycamore Road and that the discharge should be into the upstream manhole. The Rose Hill Board of Commissioners approved the agreement.

The North Carolina General Statues Chapter 159G created asset inventory and assessment grants to assist eligible units of government with meeting their wastewater collection infrastructure needs. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality offered a State Reserve Grant in the amount of $150,000 to perform asset inventory and assessment work to Rose Hill.

The town plans to perform the project in accordance with the agreed scope of work. The grant was awarded in May 2022. Of the money, $10,000 is for the purchase of laptops and licenses for the town’s utilities field personnel, $2,250 is the grant fee which the town already paid, and $62,750 is for the video television inspections in suspect areas.

Rose Hill was approved as one of the 508 North Carolina municipalities that qualify for a portion of the 2022 State Aid to Municipalities Highway Fund (Power Bill) and will begin receiving funds this month. The fund is primarily for the resurfacing of streets (maintaining, repairing, constructing, reconstructing, or widening of any street or public thoroughfare including bridges, drainage, curbs, gutters, bikeways, greenways, or sidewalks). The board voted to wait until the spring to do so.

The town board discussed converting the old fire station into a community center. A North Carolina State Downtown Revitalization Association (DRA) has a limited amount of funds they can give towns to help improve their downtown areas. Town Administrator John Bauer stated that he plans to submit an application for the Rural Transformation Grant under the DRA. The estimated construction budget is $434,840, and the deadline for the application is Oct. 31. The board voted to approve the submission of the application.

“Folks are looking for after school programs, the parks and rec director needs an office, and other organizations in town could run programs in there too,” Bauer said.

Bauer opened up the floor for department updates. During that time Fire Chief Garey Boney shared that the new fire station has about seven months of construction left before its completion. He also shared that the fire station will face Highway 117 and trucks will enter on that highway.

