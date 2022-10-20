ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenansville, NC

Kenansville gears up for its first Christmas Parade in over a decade

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

KENANSVILLE — As the holiday season nears, the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Kenansville, and Kenansville Fire Department are gearing up for the first Kenansville Christmas Parade in over 10 years!

The parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. and will start at the State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School, where a holiday festival will follow. Lineup for the parade is at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center.

The Chamber is accepting applications for vendors who would like to join the parade route. The application deadline is Monday, Oct. 31.

“Vendors are being recruited to set up down town and at Kenansville Elementary School for their Holiday Festival that will follow the parade,” said Woody Brinson with the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce. “A great day planned for all ages. Local businesses are also being asked to be open that Saturday even if they are normally closed on Saturdays.”

According to Brinson, Dunn Shriners clowns and Shriners animated animals will be in the parade, as well as floats from area churches, scouts, bands, businesses, schools, James Sprunt Community College and several others.

William “Billy” Franklin Stephens will be the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“We felt that he is deserving of the honor for his many years of dedication to Kenansville and Duplin County,” said Brinson about the 95-year-old veteran who served in the military during the Korean War.

Prizes will be given to the best parade entries in several categories. More information about judging will follow after the Oct. 31 deadline. The cost to enter a float, antique/luxury/commercial/business vehicles, food trucks, and pop up shops is $25. Entries for car/motorcycle clubs are $50. High school bands, JROTC, school athletes/clubs/cheerleaders, fire department, EMS, rescue are free. For more information, visit kenansvilleduplinchamber.org or call 910-275-0323.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
GREENVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

New Bern Bear Town Bear Unveiling at Greenbrier Neighborhood Park

October 20th, 2022 at 4 p.m. Community of Greenbrier & Emerald Golf Club at Pine Valley Drive. Craven Arts Council & Gallery is pleased to host the unveiling of New Bern’s latest Bear Town Bear. The public is invited to attend this unveiling to welcome “Patchwork”, meet the artist, and hear the story of how this Bear came to life as a family’s gift to honor a life well lived.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Onslow Oktoberfest returns to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Don your lederhosen or dirndl for a fun-filled German-based festival that’s back in Jacksonville this weekend. Onslow Oktoberfest returns Friday and Saturday. Live entertainment, brats and beer will highlight this community event with free admission. Dozens of local vendors will also participate. As part of the tradition of Onslow Oktoberfest, City of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training.    All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
hbsdealer.com

Coltrain Hardware: The story of Shane and Sarah

One couple takes on an abandoned building and restarts a life – and a town – in hardware. Sarah: “Hey babe; I’m gonna leave my hairdresser job.”. Shane: “Okay.” <Pause.> “Let’s open one.”. And that was how it began…. the journey to...
AYDEN, NC
piratemedia1.com

Social districts take effect in Greenville

Since Oct. 6, two social districts have been in effect in Greenville, NC, at the locations of Dickinson Avenue and Uptown Greenville. According to the official Greenville City webpage on the two social districts, businesses located within the boundary of a social district can choose to participate or not. If a business participates, this means they allow people to enter with open containers of alcohol and to leave with open containers of alcohol, according to the webpage.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Duplin County bridge maintenance to require temporary closure

WALLACE, N.C. – A bridge on SE Railroad Street in Duplin County is scheduled to close for two days next week for maintenance. The bridge over Rock Fish Creek, near N.C. 11, will close at 8 a.m. Monday and reopen by 5 p.m. the next day. The N.C. Department of Transportation will perform routine maintenance […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Detention Center now has free Narcan vending machine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials are hoping more lives will be saved with a new addition at the Pitt County Detention Center. When you walk into the magistrate’s office, you’ll now see a Narcan vending machine. It’s free for anyone and everyone, all thanks to secured grant money from the North Carolina Department of Health […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County road reopens after crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
575
Followers
591
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy