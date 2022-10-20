Kenansville gears up for its first Christmas Parade in over a decade

KENANSVILLE — As the holiday season nears, the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce, Town of Kenansville, and Kenansville Fire Department are gearing up for the first Kenansville Christmas Parade in over 10 years!

The parade will be on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. and will start at the State Employees Credit Union and end at Kenansville Elementary School, where a holiday festival will follow. Lineup for the parade is at 9 a.m. at the Duplin Events Center.

The Chamber is accepting applications for vendors who would like to join the parade route. The application deadline is Monday, Oct. 31.

“Vendors are being recruited to set up down town and at Kenansville Elementary School for their Holiday Festival that will follow the parade,” said Woody Brinson with the Kenansville-Duplin County Chamber of Commerce. “A great day planned for all ages. Local businesses are also being asked to be open that Saturday even if they are normally closed on Saturdays.”

According to Brinson, Dunn Shriners clowns and Shriners animated animals will be in the parade, as well as floats from area churches, scouts, bands, businesses, schools, James Sprunt Community College and several others.

William “Billy” Franklin Stephens will be the parade’s Grand Marshal.

“We felt that he is deserving of the honor for his many years of dedication to Kenansville and Duplin County,” said Brinson about the 95-year-old veteran who served in the military during the Korean War.

Prizes will be given to the best parade entries in several categories. More information about judging will follow after the Oct. 31 deadline. The cost to enter a float, antique/luxury/commercial/business vehicles, food trucks, and pop up shops is $25. Entries for car/motorcycle clubs are $50. High school bands, JROTC, school athletes/clubs/cheerleaders, fire department, EMS, rescue are free. For more information, visit kenansvilleduplinchamber.org or call 910-275-0323.