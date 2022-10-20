ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrells, NC

Bushels of Fun

By Linsey Peterson
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

Many people think of spring as the season of beginnings but tend to overlook the promise of a fresh start that comes during autumn. In autumn, we await the arrival of another school year, another season of sports, and another year with friends as we have bushels of fun! From kindergartners having their very first day of school to seniors experiencing their last, first day of school, there is so much excitement in the air.

My favorite time of the year is autumn, especially autumn at Harrells Chrisitian Academy. Much anticipated activities that students look forward to and participate in are pep rallies, spirit week, homecoming, and football games. During spirit week, students wore their favorite pajamas on Monday, dressed up in country or country club attire on Tuesday, and on Wednesday dressed as a character. Thursday students supported their favorite college and Friday dressed in their class colors. Our Homecoming king was crowned during the Powderpuff game on Wednesday with anticipation for the events on Friday night.

Another much anticipated event is the annual fall Bazaar that students, faculty, and parents alike enjoy and anticipate. At this event, there are many activities for students to partake in such as bouncy houses, carnival games, and eating cotton candy. However, the students aren’t the only ones having fun. The adults get to be a part of an auction of items such as cakes and class art.

One new event that some of the students at HCA get to be involved in this year is attending the National FFA Convention in October. Since COVID, the FFA group has not been able to attend the National Convention, but this year things are looking up. It was approved by the HCA administration for the officers of our FFA club to attend. I have the privilege of being an FFA officer, and I am beyond excited to attend this convention with my fellow officers! The convention will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will last for four days. Students have the opportunity to go to career fairs, leadership workshops, and general sessions. They also attend recreational activities such as concerts and rodeos. Attendees experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities such as meeting and learning from special guest speakers and visiting career fairs that could spark their interest in a career path for their future. These opportunities can teach them valuable life skills such as knowing how to communicate and socialize better with others.

With summer ending and autumn just beginning, there are many activities to anticipate. At Harrells Christian Academy, we are sharing our excitement for fall by supporting athletes, brainstorming ideas for spirit week, and preparing for homecoming! This autumn, remember to be thankful for the new beginnings and take a moment to enjoy the beauty that surrounds us. Author L.M. Montgomery once spoke what is on all of our minds when she said, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.”

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

