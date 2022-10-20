New AWOS at Wallace airport to provide real-time weather reports

WALLACE – After nearly three years of planning and construction, the Henderson Field Airport’s new Automated Weather Observation System (AWOS) is ready to be installed.

The project started in 2019 and had multiple phases and funding sources. According to Gage King Henderson Field Airport director, they had to buy and clear 31 acres of land around the station as a required buffer zone, design the site location, acquire equipment and install it.

The approximate cost of the AWOS project is $767,636, which includes federal, state, and local funding. King explained that the number may slightly change as the project is completed.

“Pretty exciting that through everything, the local obligation was only 3.8% of the total project,” King said. “Through Pender County contributions to the airport, we are able to split local matches 50/50 between the Town and Pender County. So really, the Town of Wallace only paid 1.9% of the total project.”

King shared that they expect the AWOS station to be up and running by the end of the year.

“The equipment is supposed to be up and functional by the first of December,” said King, explaining that the FAA must inspect and activate the system first. “That process could delay the official activation but hopefully activation will occur shortly (after the) final install.”

The AWOS is a computer-based data acquisition system that will provide real-time weather reports.

“The system is actually an AWOS 3-P. So we get barometric pressure, wind, dew point, temp, cloud ceilings, and visibility. The P means that this system also measures rainfall,” King explained.

King shared that he looks forward to the airport having its weather station.

“Of the 72 public airports in (North Carolina), a vast majority of them have some type of AWOS equipment. This will simply help bring the airport to the next level and be a better asset to the aviation community,” said King

He added that having the new AWOS will open the airport to other potential users, specifically businesses.

“It is very common for higher-end aircraft operators and businesses to require some type of weather reporting at the airport. Having an AWOS, along with other ongoing improvements at the airport, will allow the airport to serve industries and businesses in ways we have not been able to do in the past. A popular saying is that “money flies in,” said King. “These are the same people and businesses that spend money in our community, create jobs, and bring industry to our area. This equipment will play a key role in encouraging this activity for decades to come.”

The AWOS system retrieves weather data that provides increased safety for incoming aircraft by measuring wind speed, direction, wind gusts, variable wind direction, temperature, barometric pressure, dew point, and density altitude. It also reports visibility and precipitation readings providing an accurate picture of ground conditions.

Additionally, the system sends automatic updates to the National Weather Service providing alerts of severe weather and allowing meteorologists to compare weather conditions in surrounding areas using real-time data.

“Once up and operating, citizens all around will benefit with more accurate, local weather data. The information collected at this site will assist meteorologists in more accurate weather reporting and forecasting,” said King.

“Another exciting thing is that eventually, weather reports on local news stations will begin to incorporate Wallace as another area with reported weather. Visibility reports, wind readings, and rainfall will have official readings from Wallace which is small but exciting.”