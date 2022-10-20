ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NC

Wallace honors Hispanic Heritage Month with a proclamation

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

WALLACE — Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated each year from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to recognize the Hispanic culture, honor Hispanics achievements and contributions to the United States.

In observance of the special month, the Town of Wallace issued a proclamation read by Mayor Jason Wells during the Wallace Town Council monthly meeting on Thursday, Oct.13.

The proclamation recognizes the contributions “Hispanics have made to our society, serving in both the public and private sector, in our country’s police force and military, as elected officials, and civic leaders, and community advocates…”

“Understanding that Hispanics are extremely entrepreneurial and play a vital role in our local economy and workforce while also enriching our schools and education system… the Town of Wallace is committed to recognize Hispanic/Latino culture and heritage as an important part of the Town and its strong, inclusive community…” said Mayor Wells as he read the proclamation.

Wallace Councilman Francisco Rivas-Diaz shared that he believes this is “the first proclamation of that kind in our town council and I think this is important especially when 18 percent of the (Wallace) population is Hispanic” said Rivas-Diaz, noting that the majority of the Wallace Hispanic population is Honduran.

Hispanic Heritage Month is from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “United: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”

Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area.

