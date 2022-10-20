ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Q&A with Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Candidate

By By Ena Sellers News Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cXq9V_0ifpCUeT00

KENANSVILLE — Franklin Williams currently serves as the Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a position he has held for more than three decades. Williams is seeking re-election to keep his seat.

Q. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? Where are you from, how long have you served as a Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor?

A. I grew up and live in SW Duplin County near Wallace in the Rockfish community, and currently operate the family farm of about 1,000 acres, growing corn and soybeans. I have served as a Duplin SWCD Supervisor for over 30 years.

Q. What motivates you to seek re-election?

A. I feel it’s important to give back to the community. My role as SWCD Supervisor allows me to do that within the agricultural community as well as where agriculture interfaces with neighborhoods and towns within the county.

Q. What is the role of a Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor?

A. The SWCD is made up of a 5-person Board of Supervisors. Federal and state funding, as well as county and grant funding come through the Duplin District office. Farmers and landowners are encouraged to utilize these funds by applying for conservation programs which are voluntary and locally led. Office staff work with the applicants to tailor a program which best fits their needs, and then put those conservation practices to work on the ground. The benefits are seen in lasting improvements to the land, as well as the local community... conserving our soil and maintaining clean water so future generations can enjoy our natural resources as we all have.

Q. What is the current state of soil conservation in Duplin?

A. Duplin is a very large and diverse agricultural county. Animal agriculture, row crops, produce, forestry, organics, as well as recreation... and everything in-between. Diverse activities often bring diverse concerns which require diverse and science-based answers. Duplin County does a good job putting conservation practices on the ground, typically one of the top conservation funded counties in North Carolina... but there’s always room for improvement.

Q. What are some of the challenges Duplin County faces in terms of soil and water conservation? how can they be improved?

A. In recent years it seems catastrophic weather events have had a knack for finding Duplin County. Mitigating the impacts and dealing with the aftermath of these natural disasters is one of the more vital services of the SWCD. Debris clean-out from creeks and beaver control help to remove obstruction so that water may flow more freely and hopefully lessen the impacts of flooding. North Carolina is investing more funding into local communities through SWCD’s in an effort to be more proactive.

Q. Is water pollution from water erosion a problem in Duplin? If so, what can be done as a means of lessening the problem?

A. Conservation tillage, cover crops, grassed waterways, field borders, and riparian buffers all help to lessen runoff from erosion. Proper application of agricultural chemicals, lagoon effluent, and fertilizers on the farm fields as well as the golf courses and recreational areas, and even in our own backyard lawns is also important to protect our water bodies and sources... above and below ground. Keep our soil where it belongs and it benefits us all.

Q. Anything else you’d like to add?

A. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve Duplin County as Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for several decades now. It has allowed me to become involved at the state level as well as the national level, working with others to address conservation issues and opportunities. I always try to bring some of what I learn back home with me. It’s not just about helping the farmers and landowners, but by helping them it also helps their local communities. We’re all in this together.

Comments / 0

Related
jocoreport.com

90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools

WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Court recordings reveal outgoing county commissioner applied for a job at county-funded facility

Over the past 18 months allegations against New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman have continued to stack up. From an investigation by the North Carolina State Bar for allegedly mishandling client funds — to the alleged offer of $50 million of money to a local nonprofit — residents and state officials have all voiced concerns.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools honors two with leadership awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Dr. Taylor Matkins (Pactolus Global School) and Casey Matthis (Grifton School) were selected as the 2022-23 Pitt County Schools Principal of the Year and Assistant Principal of the Year, respectively, during a celebration banquet sponsored by the Pitt County Farm Bureau at Rock Springs Center Thursday night. Other finalists included C.M. Eppes […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
pittcc.edu

ECHS Introduces Students to Renaissance with Outdoor Fair

WINTERVILLE—The Pitt County Schools Early College High School (ECHS) on Pitt Community College’s campus took a hands-on approach to learning about the Renaissance this week with an outdoor fair that featured various activities and demonstrations representative of the historical period. Held Wednesday afternoon, the 2nd Annual ECHS Renaissance...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston making it easier for people to buy city-owned vacant property

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Kinston will begin the process to sell vacant city-owned properties. The plan was approved unanimously in Tuesday’s City Council meeting after council member Chris Suggs brought up the proposal. “The City of Kinston has around 1,000 vacant and unused properties,” Suggs said. “These properties are a real strain […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WSOC Charlotte

Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks

NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Pitt County road reopens after crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A major road in the east is back open after being shut down due to a crash. Highway 264 near Highway 30 headed west in Pitt County near the Beaufort County line was closed Friday night. Highway Patrol is investigating and we are awaiting details on...
PITT COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
carolinajournal.com

On Cheri Beasley, brother of slain state trooper gets his say

“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
575
Followers
591
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy