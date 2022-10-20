Q&A with Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Candidate

KENANSVILLE — Franklin Williams currently serves as the Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor, a position he has held for more than three decades. Williams is seeking re-election to keep his seat.

Q. Can you tell us a bit about yourself? Where are you from, how long have you served as a Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor?

A. I grew up and live in SW Duplin County near Wallace in the Rockfish community, and currently operate the family farm of about 1,000 acres, growing corn and soybeans. I have served as a Duplin SWCD Supervisor for over 30 years.

Q. What motivates you to seek re-election?

A. I feel it’s important to give back to the community. My role as SWCD Supervisor allows me to do that within the agricultural community as well as where agriculture interfaces with neighborhoods and towns within the county.

Q. What is the role of a Duplin Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor?

A. The SWCD is made up of a 5-person Board of Supervisors. Federal and state funding, as well as county and grant funding come through the Duplin District office. Farmers and landowners are encouraged to utilize these funds by applying for conservation programs which are voluntary and locally led. Office staff work with the applicants to tailor a program which best fits their needs, and then put those conservation practices to work on the ground. The benefits are seen in lasting improvements to the land, as well as the local community... conserving our soil and maintaining clean water so future generations can enjoy our natural resources as we all have.

Q. What is the current state of soil conservation in Duplin?

A. Duplin is a very large and diverse agricultural county. Animal agriculture, row crops, produce, forestry, organics, as well as recreation... and everything in-between. Diverse activities often bring diverse concerns which require diverse and science-based answers. Duplin County does a good job putting conservation practices on the ground, typically one of the top conservation funded counties in North Carolina... but there’s always room for improvement.

Q. What are some of the challenges Duplin County faces in terms of soil and water conservation? how can they be improved?

A. In recent years it seems catastrophic weather events have had a knack for finding Duplin County. Mitigating the impacts and dealing with the aftermath of these natural disasters is one of the more vital services of the SWCD. Debris clean-out from creeks and beaver control help to remove obstruction so that water may flow more freely and hopefully lessen the impacts of flooding. North Carolina is investing more funding into local communities through SWCD’s in an effort to be more proactive.

Q. Is water pollution from water erosion a problem in Duplin? If so, what can be done as a means of lessening the problem?

A. Conservation tillage, cover crops, grassed waterways, field borders, and riparian buffers all help to lessen runoff from erosion. Proper application of agricultural chemicals, lagoon effluent, and fertilizers on the farm fields as well as the golf courses and recreational areas, and even in our own backyard lawns is also important to protect our water bodies and sources... above and below ground. Keep our soil where it belongs and it benefits us all.

Q. Anything else you’d like to add?

A. It has been my pleasure and honor to serve Duplin County as Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for several decades now. It has allowed me to become involved at the state level as well as the national level, working with others to address conservation issues and opportunities. I always try to bring some of what I learn back home with me. It’s not just about helping the farmers and landowners, but by helping them it also helps their local communities. We’re all in this together.