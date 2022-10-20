Mr. Bobby Ray “Bob” Martin, age 87, of South Hill died, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at his residence. He was the former owner/operator of Bob Martin’s Flowers and Gifts of South Hill and The Florist at Warsaw in Warsaw, NC. Bob is survived by his wife Janice W. Martin, four sons; Jimmy Martin of South Hill, Cliff Martin of Honolulu, HI, Billy Martin of South Hill, Clark Martin of Bracey, two daughters; Beth Callis and Marie Hightower both of South Hill and their respective families. Also surviving are a sister Wilma Herring of Wake Forest, a brother Irven Martin of Surf City, NC and his wife’s children Cassandra Smith of South Hill and Randy Whitlow of Kenbridge, a dear sister-in-law Colleen Martin and special friends Joe Cappaert, Larry and Carol Stancel and Jerry Ezell. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 1:00 until 2:15 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with Bob’s two favorite songs to be played before departing for a private graveside service. The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the ALS Association, 8100 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. 23229 or the Lake Country SPCA, 11764 Highway 15, Clarksville, Va. 23927. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Martin family.