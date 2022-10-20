4-way stop sign added to treacherous intersection in Greenevers

GREENEVERS — The Greenevers Town Board held its monthly town hall meeting at the Greenevers Recreation Center last week. There were no community members in attendance.

For the last year, a street resurfacing project has been underway, but that project is currently being closed. During the project Clinic Circle Drive, Cedar Lane, and Carr Town Road in Greenevers were all resurfaced. A final bill for the work was submitted to the town. The costs included the contractor fee of $75,924.27 and an engineering bill of $64,900. The board approved for the Mayor to sign off and submit the final pay request and certificate of completion.

The town is currently seeking contractors for two separate projects. Requests have gone out for an engineering firm to work on a water infrastructure improvement project.

According to Town Manager Emma Brinson, an engineering firm must be chosen this month as the deadline requires the engineer to have a report by Dec. 1.

The second request was for a contractor to remodel the fire station located on Charity Road. A request for both were submitted for posting in the local newspapers, and contractors have until Oct. 21, 2022 at 5 p.m. to submit their RFPs.

A discussion was continued about purchasing a new stove for the community building. The community rents the building for events, and the stove that is currently in the center is not working. The town has been shopping around for stoves looking for the best deal. The board discussed whether they need to get a gas or conventional stove and whether they needed a commercial stove or not.

The town approved the purchase of a lawn mower, two weed eaters, and a trailer for town use. The approved budget is $8,000-$10,000. Mayor Diane Brown asked if now was a good time to purchase a lawn mower since it is the end of the summer cutting season. “Yes... It’s better to buy them during the off-season,” Commissioner Gregory Carr responded.

A new 4-way stop sign is being added at the intersection of NC Highway 11 and Charity Road close to Dollar General. Commissioner Carr headed that project because he felt it would be much safer for the community since so many accidents happen in that area.

“We’ve had so many accidents there, and so many people have died at that intersection,” said Mayor Brown. Commissioner Timothy Murphy stated that he thought it would be good to leave the caution light up since people aren’t used to having stop signs there. Several board members also stated that there would probably be warning signs put up for a period of time to warn drivers about the change in the flow of traffic.

During the reports, Mayor Brown announced that she attended the planning board committee meeting. They plan to put up a community events board in town that will house flyers and information for the residents to be able to easily access. Commissioner Vanessa Farrior also requested that the town start sending out sympathy cards when a resident passes away. The board unanimously voted yes.