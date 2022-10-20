A farewell message: 'To everything there is a season'

Folk singer Pete Seeger wrote a song that was first recorded in 1959, then released by The Limelighters in 1962 as “To Everything There Is a Season.” The song became an international hit when The Byrds released it as “Turn, Turn, Turn,” and reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Dec. 4, 1965.

The song is based on the first eight verses of the Old Testament book of Ecclesiastes: “To everything (turn, turn, turn), There is a season (turn, turn, turn), and a time to every purpose, under heaven.

A time to be born, a time to die. A time to plant, a time to reap. A time to kill, a time to heal. A time to laugh, a time to weep. A time to build up, a time to break down. A time to dance, a time to mourn. A time to cast away stones, a time to gather stones together. A time of love, a time of hate. A time of war, a time of peace. A time you may embrace, a time to refrain from embracing. A time to gain, a time to lose. A time to rend, a time to sew. A time for love, a time for hate. A time for peace, I swear it’s not too late.”

In the New Testament, there are two words and concepts for time. One is chronos, from which we get our word chronology. We mark this kind of time with calendars and watches and timers.

The other concept of time is kairos, which has the sense of an appointed time, the right time, a proper occasion or opportunity. Our lives are crammed full of chronos time, with multiple demands on our time.

We also experience kairos time, which requires us to be more discerning and open to what is happening in our lives. My writing of this column has been an experience of both chronos and kairos. Including this article, I have written seventy-one “On Faith” articles since beginning more than five and a half years ago in February 2017.

The monthly deadlines and the total number of articles and months gone by are good examples of chronos. When Publisher Jim Sills offered me the opportunity to write, that was a kairos moment, for which I am most grateful.

In my writing, I have tried to stay true to Jim’s idea of my commenting on the importance of community from a theological and biblical perspective.

Now, for various reasons, I think another kairos moment has arrived and this will be my final “On Faith” article.

Thank you for the emails, conversations, and feedback you have given me about my articles. I have truly enjoyed writing but, as the song and Bible say, “To everything there is a season.”

In these days of division, let us continue to work on building a strong community. Let us remember the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “The time is always right to do what is right.” Thank you.