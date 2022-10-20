Dr. William Thomas Marquitz, 81, of 215 Heritage Point Drive, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital. Dr. Marquitz was born in Dayton, OH on January 8, 1941 and was the son of the late William James and Eileen Catherine Manning Marquitz. Receiving his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton and his Masters and PhD. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Michigan State University, Dr. Marquitz then began a distinguished career spanning over 30 years with the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and was instrumental in the development of "protective" and Lite Weight satellite systems. His life was filled with "love of country" as was evidenced by the high standards with which he worked, lessons learned years earlier as an Eagle Scout. His family was truly the most important aspect of his life. Ensuring high morals and standards in every family member, while also leading by example when it came to selflessness and forgiveness to ensure his family endured. This deep love and pride for his wife, children and grandchildren was clear whenever one sat down to speak with him. Hobbies included making furniture and growing orchids. A member of the National Orchid Society, at times he maintained and nurtured over 800 plants. Since moving to Edenton some 20 years ago, he and his wife enjoyed the fellowship of St. Anne Catholic Church. Surviving are his family whom he dearly loved; wife of nearly 56 years, Dr. Jeanne Jeffery Marquitz; daughter, Lisa Marquitz Glover, her husband, Richard Michael Glover, Jr., and their daughter, Nicole Jeanne, of Potomac Falls, VA; daughter, Jamie Christine Marquitz, her fiancé, Brett Anthony Laravie, and daughters, Cecilia and Patience, of Grandy; his sister, Margaret Kerwin, and her husband, Michael, of Centerville, OH; and his brother, Robert Marquitz, and his wife, Paulette, of Franklin, TN. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anne Catholic Church and will be conducted by Father Jairo A. Maldonado. Friends may visit with the family in the Parish Hall immediately following the service. A private burial will be held in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tri-County Animal Shelter, 138 Icaria Road, Tyner, NC 27980, or to any organization serving Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer's patients and their families. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.