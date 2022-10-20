The Weekender, Oct. 21 – 27: Build Back Better Community Celebration, Honor Flight New England, Folk and Fiddle Fest, and more…

Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
Wally’s Pub Chili Cook-off Benefits Hampton, NH Firefighters Toy Bank
If you love chili, you will love this. The Hampton, New Hampshire Firefighters hold an annual chili cook-off at Wally's to raise money for the Firefighters Toy Bank. The Hampton Firefighters Toy Bank is a program which helps families during the Christmas season in the Hampton area. The holiday season is difficult for so many families, and the Hampton Fire Fighters Charitable Foundation (HFFCF) is there for the community.
The 21 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Hampshire
You ever realize you’ve been cheating on a restaurant? How about two?. Not long ago, someone asked me what my favorite seafood restaurant on the Seacoast was, and without hesitation I replied The Beach Plum in North Hampton. It’s been a staple of any trip to North Hampton State Beach for as long as I can remember, and it wouldn’t be summer without lunch from the Beach Plum.
manchesterinklink.com
Waypoint youth center open house set for Oct. 27 in Manchester, all welcome to check it out
MANCHESTER, NH – Waypoint is ready to open its new youth resource centers in Manchester and Rochester, and overnight emergency shelter for young people experiencing homelessness, in Manchester. The YRC in Rochester will be located at 3 Wallace Street, and the YRC and shelter in Manchester will be at 298 Hanover Street. Both facilities will open on October 31, 3022.
wzid.com
Wicked Scary Week at Copper Door
Then, on Wednesday, head to the Copper Door in Bedford between 5-7pm for another chance to win a $100 Copper Door gift card. Ghosts and goblins of all ages are coming out to celebrate Wicked Scary Week among mere mortals at Copper Door in Bedford and Salem! Order from either of the Prix Fixe lunch or dinner menus or the special holiday drinks and donations will be made to FEEDNH. Or spin the wheel at the restaurant for a $20 donation to FEEDNH and you could win a gift card $25-$100!
I Don’t Think Newington, New Hampshire is a Real Town
My family moved to the Seacoast in 1986. And it dawned on me that in 36 years, I have never met a single person from Newington, New Hampshire. I’ve spent a LOT of time in Newington. Whether it was shopping, going out to eat, or bowling with friends, Newington has always been a part of my life.
laconiadailysun.com
Donation of lighting offers safe skating after dark
LACONIA — When dusk fell on the city’s skate park, skaters would continue their practice by the headlights of parked cars. Those days are over. The park now dons a set of four lights, allowing skaters to safely carry on after sunset.
House of the Week: Princeton hilltop estate optimizes views with year-round pool at $1.65M
PRINCETON — This hilltop estate on Wachusett Mountain offers views of the Boston skyline, an indoor heated pool, main floor master bedroom ensuite and a six-car garage, on more than five acres. The 6,287-square-foot American shingle-style home at 161 Mountain Road is listed with Janet Schoeny of RE/MAX Vision for $1.65 million. “I think this home...
Somersworth, New Hampshire, Man Featured in Apple Watch Commercial
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine? You're out enjoying one of your favorite winter activities, and all of a sudden, things go terribly wrong to the point that your life is in danger? To make matters worse, there is no one around to help you! This scary scenario was a reality for William Rogers from Somersworth, New Hampshire, last year. You might remember seeing the story on WMUR. William was out ice skating on Salmon Falls river on a gorgeous day in March. All of a sudden, he fell through the ice, and things got serious.
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
nerej.com
Mass General Brigham celebrates new 62,000 s/f Integrated Care Center at at Tuscan Village in Salem, NH
Salem, NH In support of Mass General Brigham’s commitment to improve access to care for patients, Mass General Brigham opened a new Integrated Care center at Tuscan Village. Approximately 200 attendees joined Mass General Brigham for the opening of the new location, which will provide both primary care and specialty treatment for patients in Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester rower captaining Bryant University’s first appearance in Head of Charles Regatta
SMITHFIELD, RI – Manchester resident Lauren Barry will captain the Bryant University rowing team on Saturday in the college’s first-ever appearance at the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta. Bryant will be one of forty teams competing in the women’s club eights, one of 72 separate races taking...
WMUR.com
Officials tout $44M grant to help Manchester become center for manufacturing human organs
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester is one step closer to becoming a global center in the mass production of human organs. The city was recently awarded $44 million to establish a biofabrication cluster in the Millyard, working to engineer tissues and organs that can help save people's lives and treat disease.
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve sewer rate increase to help pay for largest DPW project in Manchester history
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The average Manchester resident will pay an extra $3.50 a month on their sewer bill beginning next April to help defer costs on the largest Department of Public Works project in Queen City history. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the increase, which jumped...
Let Your Everyday Stresses Melt Away at This Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire
Who says you need running water and electricity to have a relaxing weekend away? Well, some people WOULD say that. But if you are someone who is down with a no frills, camping adjacent experience, you should probably check out this Yurt in Hopkinton, New Hampshire. It is located on a traditional farm with cows, horses, and sheep grazing in the fields around it.
Dude in New Hampshire Found a Porcupine on His Doorknob
Reddit is an incredible and entertaining time-waster, but once in a while, I stumble upon a real gem. Often times, it is on the New Hampshire subreddit thread. Some dude who goes by electro_mechanicool posted the below photo with some incredible advice: "When in NH, always remember to check your doorknobs for porcupines. Stay safe out there."
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
manchesterinklink.com
Memorial boys tune up for state tournament with 2-1 win over Exteter
MANCHESTER, NH — If Thursday night’s clash between Memorial High and Exeter High is any indication, the upcoming Division I Boys State Soccer Tournament is going to one for the ages. Memorial celebrated Senior Night and closed out the regular season with a 2-1 win at frosty Chabot-McDonough...
Angler Catches New Hampshire State Record Channel Catfish
The Granite State has a new state-record channel catfish. Scott Alexander Jr. of Sullivan, New Hampshire, caught the 15-pound, 12.8-ounce cat on Sept. 27 in the Connecticut River near Hinsdale, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The fish was 31.9 inches long. The previous state record, caught...
Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup
A soon-to-be-released feasibility study of whether Brattleboro’s municipal government should permanently provide all local emergency medical services will offer the choice of reinstating the town’s nearly 60-year contract with Windham County’s largest and longest-serving agency, Rescue Inc. Read the story on VTDigger here: Review of Brattleboro EMS takeover will include option of returning to the old setup.
