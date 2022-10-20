Read full article on original website
KSLA
Head-on collision sends several to hospital
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSLA
Caddo Parish Courthouse evacuated after mechanical issue triggers fire alarm
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Caddo Parish Courthouse has been evacuated. Officials say a fire alarm went off in the building and it is not a drill. Upon investigation by the Caddo Commission, they say the alarm was triggered due to a...
KSLA
Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
KSLA
Caddo Parish unveils second satellite voting site
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish leaders gathered on Friday, Oct. 21 to cut the ribbon and unveil one of the parish’s new voting sites. Leaders say this is the second satellite voting site in the city. All registered voters will be able to vote at this location. The...
KSLA
Former city controller files ‘whistleblower’ lawsuit against City of Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former city controller has sued the City of Shreveport. Attorney Allison Jones filed the “whistleblower” suit on behalf of former city controller, S. Ben Hebert. On Thursday, Oct. 20, they held a news conference to announce the lawsuit. Jones said on Dec. 31,...
KSLA
Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
KSLA
Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
KSLA
Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
KSLA
Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment. The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.
KSLA
Manhunt for felon moves from Shelby County to San Augustine County, sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been working for several hours to locate a man they say has a number of felony warrants and who has evaded deputies Thursday. The sheriff did not say what those outstanding warrants are for. The man’s name is...
KSLA
City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
KSLA
Prize Fest wrapping up final week with film, food, comedy
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of Prize Fest is upon us with food, comedy, and film. As the weekend is about to start, Prize Fest events continue to highlight the talents of Louisiana for its last week. Film Prize:. On Oct 20 and through Oct. 22, 20 short...
KSLA
Firefighters respond to fire at Greenwood Water Treatment Plant; area evacuated due to chlorine leak
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at around 2:50 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The incident occurred at the Greenwood Waste Water Treatment Plant off Shirley Francis Road and E. Starwood Lane. The Greenwood Fire Department, along with Caddo District #3 and #4, have been...
KSLA
Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another beautiful day is ahead of us, very summer-like temperatures are expected today with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. You will notice a little more cloud cover through the afternoon and highs reach the mid-80s. It will be windy again today, possibly not to the Wind Advisory level, but we will see what the NWS thinks. Lows tonight may not even leave the 70s ahead of the next weather maker on Monday.
KSLA
Health leaders seek to draw more students to the medical field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders from universities across north louisiana, including LSU Health, Louisiana Tech, and ULM gathered Thursday, Oct. 20 at LSU Shreveport in the hopes of attracting more students to the medical industry. This event happened on the LSUS campus. Students and trainees collaborated with professors at the...
KSLA
Furry Friends Friday: Bouncy pup Shelby warms hearts
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in a new friend, a bouncy and happy puppy named Shelby. On Oct. 21 Shelby, a 5-month-old terrier mix, came into KSLA to visit, dressed in a cute blue shirt, bouncy, and happy. She can’t help but warm our hearts.
KSLA
Warm and dry weekend ahead, but look for cooler and wetter weather early next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures are warming back up just in time for the weekend. We’ll pick up a few clouds over the next couple of days but no rain is expected. Our next weather maker is still on schedule for the start of next week bring a round of rain and slightly cooler temperatures.
