KSLA

Head-on collision sends several to hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a wreck just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The incident occurred near Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and Hearne Avenue. Officials say there was a head-on collision. Several people have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Community honors life of Margaret Abbott 14 years after shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s been 14 years since Margaret Abbott’s life was taken in Shreveport. Margaret had bipolar schizophrenia. Late at night on Nov. 23, 2008, she wandered away from her home and was shot five times. Ever since then, her family has been looking for answers and wondering who fired those shots.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caddo Parish unveils second satellite voting site

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish leaders gathered on Friday, Oct. 21 to cut the ribbon and unveil one of the parish’s new voting sites. Leaders say this is the second satellite voting site in the city. All registered voters will be able to vote at this location. The...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man fatally hit by truck in gas station parking lot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was fatally hit by a truck in a parking lot on Friday, Oct. 21. Larry Williams, 67, was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health at 10:05 a.m. He was struck and run over by a pickup truck just before 9 a.m. at a gas station located at the corner of Hearne Avenue and Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Bossier City’s water tower wins 2022 Tank of the Year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The results are in, and Bossier City is the winner of the 2022 Tank of the Year contest!. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrates cities’ innovation and creativity that’s showcased on the water tanks. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Witness bravely enters house on fire on Gilbert Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire Friday morning. It happened Friday, Oct. 21 just a few minutes after 9 a.m. on the 1500 block of Gilbert Drive between Lister and Herndon streets. According to Caddo Parish dispatch records, 17 units initially responded to the reported fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport man files lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment claiming it ‘short-changed’ customers during cash-outs

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Caesars Entertainment. The lawsuit states the company “short-changed” customers by refusing to refund cash change. The plaintiff, Mike Young, says essentially, Caesars Entertainment, which owns Horseshoe Casino and Hotel in Bossier City, took millions of dollars from customers by rounding down on electronic slot machine receipts. He says by rounding down, this kept more money in the pockets of the casino rather than winning customers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

City begins $6M, 8-month long street repair project

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport is announcing a project to repair a number of streets in each district throughout the city. The city says it will repair 56 asphalt streets across the city. The roadway improvement project will begin in District A with the following streets:. STREETFROMTO.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Prize Fest wrapping up final week with film, food, comedy

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The last week of Prize Fest is upon us with food, comedy, and film. As the weekend is about to start, Prize Fest events continue to highlight the talents of Louisiana for its last week. Film Prize:. On Oct 20 and through Oct. 22, 20 short...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Showers and storms to start the week; severe storms possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another beautiful day is ahead of us, very summer-like temperatures are expected today with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. You will notice a little more cloud cover through the afternoon and highs reach the mid-80s. It will be windy again today, possibly not to the Wind Advisory level, but we will see what the NWS thinks. Lows tonight may not even leave the 70s ahead of the next weather maker on Monday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Health leaders seek to draw more students to the medical field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders from universities across north louisiana, including LSU Health, Louisiana Tech, and ULM gathered Thursday, Oct. 20 at LSU Shreveport in the hopes of attracting more students to the medical industry. This event happened on the LSUS campus. Students and trainees collaborated with professors at the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Furry Friends Friday: Bouncy pup Shelby warms hearts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Animal Services (CPAS) brings in a new friend, a bouncy and happy puppy named Shelby. On Oct. 21 Shelby, a 5-month-old terrier mix, came into KSLA to visit, dressed in a cute blue shirt, bouncy, and happy. She can’t help but warm our hearts.
CADDO PARISH, LA

