SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! Another beautiful day is ahead of us, very summer-like temperatures are expected today with some sunshine throughout the afternoon. You will notice a little more cloud cover through the afternoon and highs reach the mid-80s. It will be windy again today, possibly not to the Wind Advisory level, but we will see what the NWS thinks. Lows tonight may not even leave the 70s ahead of the next weather maker on Monday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO