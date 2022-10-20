Read full article on original website
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson
This trade could help both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat get better.
Centre Daily
Nuggets Hand Thunder Second Loss Behind Jokic’s 78th Triple-Double
The Thunder failed to spoil the Denver Nuggets' home opener in a 122-117 loss at Ball Arena in a game that featured Nikola Jokic’s 78th triple-double and Jamal Murray’s return to regular season basketball. Both teams exchanged the lead 11 times, exemplifying the competitiveness in tonight’s match.
Centre Daily
How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc
VITALS: : The Heat and Raptors meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. It also marks as the first of two consecutive games against Toronto, with their next matchup on Monday. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 58-38 all-time versus the Raptors during the regular season, including 34-16 in home games and 24-22 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) is out.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Hosting ‘Kids Night’ Against Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Atlanta Hawks never miss an opportunity to put on a show for its fans. Whether it's concerts, giveaways, or other specially-themed nights, State Farm Arena always has something exciting happening. This Sunday, the Hawks organization is hosting the first of three...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Make Two Selections In 2022 NBAGL Draft
In today's three-round NBA G League draft, your Los Angeles Lakers' El Segundo NBAGL affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, selected two exciting new young players. View the original article to see embedded media. During the first round today, South Bay picked 6'11" power forward Nate Roberts with the No. 17...
Centre Daily
Report: NBA Executive Believes Draymond Green is Going to Lakers in Free Agency
View the original article to see embedded media. Draymond Green is becoming more and more linked to the Los Angeles Lakers. First, it started with Stephen A. Smith, and now NBA executives are also starting to link the two. According to a report by Sean Deveney, one NBA executive believes...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard and John Wall OUT vs. Sacramento Kings
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers are set to take on the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, and they will not be fully loaded like they were on opening night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Having already been handed a back-to-back set, the Clippers will be resting both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for the first half of this back-to-back.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: South Bay Lakers Trading For Devin Cannady
The South Bay Lakers, the El Segundo-based G League affiliate club of your Los Angeles Lakers, are trading with the Orlando Magic's NBAGL team, the Lakeland Magic, for 6'2" point guard Devin Cannady, sources inform Substack scribe Marc Stein. View the original article to see embedded media. Stein notes that...
