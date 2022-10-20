Read full article on original website
KHBS
Decatur residents to vote on potential sales tax increase
DECATUR, Ark. — As the city of Decatur, Arkansas, continues to grow, so does the need for more city funds. "We find ourselves as growth continues to grow that we just need more operating funds," Decatur Mayor Bob Tharpe said. Decatur residents will be voting on a potential 1%...
KATV
2 Arkansas cities may be allowed the retail sale of alcohol on Sundays if passed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While Arkansas residents weigh their options on whether they will support Issue 4, which will allow the recreational use of marijuana, two Arkansas cities will be deciding on allowing the sale of alcohol on Sundays. According to our news content partners at 40/29 News, both...
KHBS
Washington County voters will decide on quarter percent sales tax increase
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In Washington County, there are two issues on the ballot that include a .25% sales tax increase. One is for juvenile court improvements; the other is to expand the adult jail. They are two separate issues, but if they both pass it would still be one...
KHBS
Election results: Crawford County JP races, Alma, Cedarville, Dyer voting for mayor, Mulberry and Van Buren for city council
RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. We will begin posting results on...
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds
KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
KHBS
Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
ozarksfn.com
A ‘Different Breed’ at Seven Springs
PEA RIDGE, ARK. – In Pea Ridge, Ark., on the border of Missouri and Arkansas, is Seven Springs Cattle Company, owned and operated by the Wiechman family. The farm is named for the many springs found there, including one that produces more than 100,000 gallons a day. The 800-acre...
Wildfire in Gravette has burned nearly 40 acres, officials say
GRAVETTE, Ark. — Gravette city officials are reporting that a wildfire spread across 40 acres on Friday. The call came in around 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, according to Melody Kwok, the Benton County Director of Communications. The fire reportedly started with a hay baler and crossed the road moving north, the wind being a major factor in the fire spreading quickly.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
KHBS
Scott Family Amazeum opens new exhibit: 'In the Making: Ideas Come to Life'
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Scott Family Amazeum opens a new exhibit Saturday called "In the Making: Ideas Come to Life." Visitors will get a window into the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into reality. The exhibit will feature works from the Amazeum's creative team, each at different points...
thecamdenchronicle.com
California man charged with local arson
A California man was arrested last week in connection with a house fire in Holladay. The fire was investigated by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) at the request of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Benton County dispatch received...
koamnewsnow.com
Boy seen in Pineville, MO not Missing Child out of Idaho
UPDATE – Idaho Police say the boy spotted in Pineville, Missouri was not Michael Vaughan. PINEVILLE, Mo. – A Missing boy out of Fruitland, Idaho was possibly seen in Pineville, Missouri according to local authorities. KTVB Channel 7 says Michael, who is nicknamed “Monkey,” was last seen at...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 20 years for meth conspiracy
A Missouri man who crashed his vehicle and resisted arrest was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy in Newton and Greene counties. Douglas S. Ward, 34, Lebanon, Mo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 20 years in federal prison without parole.
KTLO
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
News Channel Nebraska
Oklahoma man arrested after drugs found in vehicle near Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office stopped a man from Oklahoma for speeding and found drugs in his vehicle. Officers said they saw a speeding semi-trailer on Highway 35 travelling towards Norfolk. They vehicle was reportedly speeding at 90 mph in a 65 mph zone on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. The driver was 55-year-old Dwight Allen, of Jay, Okla.
We speak with Ottawa County Sheriff about the escaped inmates
On October 4th at approximately 2:45 pm four inmates from the Ottawa county jail escaped on foot.
