ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany women picked first in preseason poll

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGeja_0ifpBa2A00

BOSTON, MA ( NEWS10 ) — The University at Albany women’s basketball team has been picked to finish the league on top in the America East Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Wednesday. In addition, returning stat leaders senior Helene Haegerstrand and junior Kayla Cooper were picked to lead the conference as a part of the Preseason All-Conference Team.

Haegerstrand returns after leading the Great Danes in scoring (11.8 points per game and a .384 three-point percentage) while Cooper returns with her team-highs in rebounds (7.2 rebounds per game, 84 offensive and 153 defensive total).

As a team, the Great Danes earned 59 points with seven first-place votes to land in first place just one year after being picked fifth. The returning America East Champions are followed by the 2021-22 AE Regular Season Champions, Maine, with 54 points.

The remaining two first-place votes went to Vermont and Binghamton. The Wildcats totaled 46 points for third while the Bearcats totaled 39 points for fifth place. NJIT sits in the middle of them with 42 points for fourth.

The conference is rounded out by UMass Lowell (27), New Hampshire (21), Bryant (21), and UMBC (15) with their respective point totals.

UAlbany’s season opener is scheduled for November 11 against Merrimack. For more about the 2021-22 schedule and how to buy tickets, click here .

2022-23 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

No.        School                  Points (1 st Place Votes)

1.           UAlbany                                            59 (7)

2.           Maine                                                54

3.           Vermont                                           46 (1)

4.           NJIT                                                    42

5.           Binghamton                                     39 (1)

6.           UMass Lowell                                  27

T-7.        New Hampshire                              21

T-7.        Bryant                                               21

9.           UMBC                                                15

2022 America East Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Team

Name                                                              School                 Yr.          Pos.

Denai Bowman                                              Binghamton       Sr.          Guard

Kayla Cooper                                                  UAlbany              Jr.           Guard

Helene Haegerstrand                                   UAlbany              Sr.          Forward

Anna Olsen                                                     Vermont             Jr.           Forward

Anne Simon                                                    Maine                  Sr.          Guard

Emma Utterback                                           Vermont             Sr.          Guard

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iBerkshires.com

Drury Gets Senior Day Win, Stays Unbeaten

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- A Senior Day ceremony, a winless opponent, a showdown for a league title looming in the not-so-distant future. For the Drury High School football team, Saturday was the perfect formula for a "trap game." Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they got off to a nearly perfect...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park clinches No. 1 seed in Capital Division, beating La Salle in overtime

La Salle and Averill Park both overcame slow starts to the Section II football season - La Salle opened up 0-2 on the year; Averill park 1-2 - to become two of the more dominant teams in Class A. The Cadets and the Warriors entered the week 3-0 in league play, and the winner of Friday night's matchup would claim sole possession of the top spot in the Capital Division.
AVERILL PARK, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy