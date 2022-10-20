Read full article on original website
monvalleyindependent.com
Trick or treat – Leopards style
Belle Vernon Area held trick-or-treating at Friday night’s football game against Southmoreland. Participants included Layla Dawida, Olivia Steele, Kennedy Curcio, Ava Zuro, Kenzie Sellew, Taylor Bergman and Alexia Dougherty.
monvalleyindependent.com
Season of turmoil continues for South Allegheny
A disastrous football season at South Allegheny inched closer to its end with another lopsided loss Friday night. The Gladiators, playing for the second time in four weeks without regular starting quarterback Eric Wehrer in interim coach Desmond Ball’s second game, returned home after suffering a 42-0 WPIAL Class 3A Interstate Conference loss at Mt. Pleasant, their eighth setback in a row after a season-opening victory over Yough.
monvalleyindependent.com
McKeesport overwhelms Latrobe, 54-14
There was good news and bad news for Latrobe’s football team Friday night. The bad news came first: The Wildcats were thumped by No. 1 McKeesport, 54-14, in the Class 4A Big Seven Conference finale at Memorial Stadium. The good news, which softened the blow some: Latrobe is headed to the WPIAL playoffs.
monvalleyindependent.com
Ringgold shuts out Connellsville, 3-0
Ringgold earned a 3-0 victory over Connellsville in the rubber match Thursday night at Connellsville Stadium in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ soccer playoff tournament. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe...
monvalleyindependent.com
Business as usual in BVA blowout
Another Friday night, another early ending for Belle Vernon Area. The Leopards scored seven touchdowns on their first seven possessions, including five in the first half, in a 48-0 win over Southmoreland in a Class 3A Interstate Conference matchup. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
Kiski Area rides strong 2nd half to playoff win
The Gateway boys soccer team had designs, as the No. 12 seed, of taking down No. 5 Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Saturday at Kiski Area’s Richard Dilts Stadium. But the veteran Cavaliers, with eight seniors in the starting lineup, didn’t let their opportunity to...
monvalleyindependent.com
‘Dores secure section crown
Every fall, there are always high standards for the Frazier volleyball team. Coach Mandy Hartman knew that this season would be tough on her squad and that every section game would be a battle. But as the dust settles on the 2022 regular season, the Commodores can say they lived up to those high standards as of now, after taking a 3-1 victory over host Mapletown to secure the outright Section 2-1A title Thursday night.
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Friday Night Lights - Week Eight
Plum 34 Hempfield Area 21 (PLUM: 4-5; HA: 5-4) LISTEN BROADCAST. Three interceptions and two turnovers on downs loomed large for Hempfield Area’s offense, as the Spartans fell on the road to Plum 34-21 in a Class 5A Big East contest. The Hempfield Area rushing attack was the bright spot, as Gino Caesar compiled 35 carries for 169 yards, while Eli Binakonsky had 11 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns. QB Keiran Lippmann hit on 14-of-24 passes for 147 yards and a TD, but had three picks. Ian Tuffs caught four passes for 60 yards, while Daniel Katonka added five grabs for 45 yards in the setback that eliminated Hempfield Area from playoff contention. Eryck Moore-Watkins posted three rushing scores in leading the Mustangs.
monvalleyindependent.com
Robert ‘Bob’ William Springer Jr. – Formerly of Charleroi
Robert “Bob” William Springer Jr., beloved father, husband, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022, in Littleton, Colo. Bob is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; daughter, Sarah; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sarah (Tierney); and grandsons, Henry and Matthew. Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo (Yeager). Bob was born on Aug. 4, 1934, in Charleroi, Pa., to the late Col. Robert William Springer and the late Edith Springer (Vance). Bob spent his childhood in Charleroi, then moved to Heidelberg, Germany, for high school. He graduated from Northwestern University with a Ph.D. in engineering and was a professor of engineering for 20 years. He then led education programs at Argonne National Laboratory and consulted with the IAEA in Vienna, Austria. Visit http://robertspringer.org to read more about Bob’s life. A celebration of life will occur Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at The Inn at Hudson Gardens, 6115 South Santa Fe Drive, in Littleton, Colo., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob’s life. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the “Bob Springer Memorial Bench” https://www.hudsongardens.org/support/donate.
cranberryeagle.com
Seneca Valley names homecoming royalty
Ginny Fronk was crowned homecoming queen and Mark Evelsizer homecoming king during Seneca Valley’s Homecoming pregame Friday, Oct. 14 at NexTier Stadium. Fronk is the daughter of Stuart and Victoria Fronk of Cranberry Township. Evelsizer is the son of Mark and the late Mary Evelsizer of Cranberry Township. The homecoming football game at NexTier Stadium ended with a win against North Hills, 53-14.
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
In brief: News from Fox Chapel, O'Hara and Sharpsburg
—- Wiggle Storytime, a special storytime for children ages 2 and younger with their parent/caregiver, is scheduled for 10:30-11 a.m. at Cooper-Siegel Community Library, 403 Fox Chapel Road. The program is designed to engage young children in positive experiences with stories and songs to help them learn language, bond with...
monvalleyindependent.com
MONster Dash, Ethnic Food Fair this weekend
Forecasters predict great fall weather this weekend, and Donora organizations are taking advantage. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Mon Valley Salvation Army will hold its first MONster Dash in Palmer Park. Later that day, St. Nicholas Orthodox Church will host its annual Ethnic Food Fair from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Can’t Survive This
Morgantown, West Virginia – Undisciplined, poorly-coached, unprepared. Those three words describe the West Virginia Mountaineers today, and really, many games since Neal Brown took over as the head coach of the team. In his 4th season with the Mountaineers, Neal Brown’s team has regressed, has shown little to no...
Yvonne Zanos' giving spirit lives on through her grandchildren as they continue to give to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- From 2003 to 2009, the late Yvonne Zanos, KDKA's beloved consumer reporter, was the driving force behind the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund.She worked tirelessly, visiting local schools, helping out at food pantries, and even getting her own family involved. For Yvonne, it was a mission of both compassion and community.In 2007, Yvonne was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Over the next two years, she fought it valiantly. But in January 2010, just two days after her 60th birthday, Yvonne passed away.Just months prior, during her final Turkey Fund campaign, she made her daughters promise they and her grandkids would...
wtae.com
Trick-or-treat times in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Here are the trick-or-treat times in communities throughout Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania on Halloween. Scroll down to see the full list of trick-or-treat times. Halloween is Monday, Oct. 31. If your neighborhood is missing from the list or there has been a change to the time or...
Norwin area: Craft fairs, turkey bingo, pie sale, more
Trick-or-treat at stores in downtown Irwin will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Some business owners will be handing out treats at their stores, others may be handing out candy at tables or tents in the Third Street parking lot. A children’s Halloween costume parade will begin at...
wvexplorer.com
Do three legendary monsters inhabit the Monongahela River?
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Far from the city lights that shimmer about its mouth at the Golden Triangle, the Monongahela River rises 200 miles away in some of the most remote reaches in the Appalachian Mountains. Many of its tributaries descend from forests so old and large that only the...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 21-23
Art After Dark is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. The 21-and-over happy hour will feature seasonal beers from local breweries, craft cocktails, hot dog bar and Oktoberfest-themed light bites, pumpkin carver Brendan Conaway, a gallery ghost hunt with Stage Right, multi-genre instrumental music by Trio724, raffles and photo opportunities.
monvalleyindependent.com
U.S. Navy presents award to BVA principal
Dr. Michael Sable, principal at Belle Vernon Area High School, was among a select group of winners of an honor from the U.S. Navy. Sable received the Impact Influencer of the Year Award from the Navy Talent Acquisition Group of Pittsburgh. He is one of only 26 recipients of the award throughout the country’s 26 naval recruiting regions and was selected among educators in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and the state of New York minus New York City.
