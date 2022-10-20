Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets
Several Brooklyn Nets players spoke throughout training camp about shedding the team’s “soft” reputation from last season. But “soft” was an accurate description of the Nets in their season opener Wednesday night. The Nets were manhandled by the New Orleans Pelicans 130-108 before a home crowd of 18,000. Brooklyn lost the rebounding battle 61-39 and […] The post ‘Never gonna win like that’: Kevin Durant’s blunt truth after Zion Williamson, Pelicans manhandle Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
NBA Twitter puts Sixers star Joel Embiid on blast over putrid showing vs. Bucks
It’s just been two games but already, things are looking bleak for the Philadelphia 76ers. This is after the Sixers suffered their second straight loss on Thursday night. This time around, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks who handed Philly another disappointing loss, 90-88. Joel Embiid did...
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. However, it seems like their roles were reversed on Saturday night as the Sixers suffered an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Gregg Popovich’s men, 114-105.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s controversial bench comments draws cryptic response from Darvin Ham
It may have just been a preseason game, but the fact that Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham finally decided to have Russell Westbrook come off the bench certainly made all sorts of headlines. Russ himself stated that his hamstring injury may have been indirectly caused by the fact that he came off the bench for the first time in his career, which only further stoked the flame of this intriguing narrative.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Gregg Popovich vocal on the man ‘saving his life’ amid NBA twilight years
Gregg Popovich has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 and he’s been a part of the franchise since 1988 excluding the time between 1992-1994 when he had a brief stint with the Golden State Warriors. During that time, he’s managed to lead the Spurs to five NBA championships (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014). He’s also become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach.
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Clippers prediction, odds and pick – 10/23/2022
The Phoenix Suns take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Suns-Clippers prediction and pick. The Phoenix Suns are moving into a very uncertain NBA season. Through two games, the Suns have not impressed. They’re 1-1, and they could easily be 0-2. They had to rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Dallas Mavericks in their season opener at home last Wednesday. Then they stumbled in Portland on Friday, losing to the Trail Blazers. The Suns’ first two games have both been decided by two points, so the Suns’ point differential is zero heading into Game 3 of their schedule on Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers. In the loss to the Blazers, Devin Booker scored 33 points and Deandre Ayton scored 26, but the Suns sent the Blazers to the foul line 36 times and were outworked on the offensive glass, 13-9. The Suns have to be able to defend without fouling, and they have to make enough effort plays to supplement their potent offense. Given the stormy offseason for the franchise and the prolonged drama surrounding Ayton, it’s not overly dramatic to say that the Suns need a good start to shore up their belief. If they perform poorly in their first 25 to 30 games, it will be reasonable to wonder if this team can pick itself up and return to last season’s luminous standard. These first few months of the season are really important for team which needs to tap into last season’s unshakable fourth-quarter confidence.
‘Flush it down the toilet’: LeBron James sends message to Russell Westbrook after 0-of-11 debacle
There were a lot of problem areas that stand out when looking at the Los Angeles Lakers’ box score against the Clippers on Thursday. One that jumps off the page is Russell Westbrook’s goose egg in the field goals department. LeBron James was asked about Westbrook’s futile offensive performance during the postgame presser.
3 hottest Bulls takes from first week of 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls have had a bit of an interesting start to the 2022-23 season. They opened the season with a big win over the Miami Heat, but have ended up losing their two most recent games to the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls don’t really seem to know what their identity is yet, and neither do we.
Luka Doncic fires Christian Wood warning at NBA after Mavs’ 41-point destruction of Grizzlies
Two games in and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is already loving what he’s seeing from Christian Wood, so much so that it’s making him excited about the 2022-23 season even more. Wood has been phenomenal for the Mavs so far, registering back-to-back 25-point games while recording 20...
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
Paolo Banchero sets teenage NBA record not even LeBron James, Kobe Bryant reached
Orland Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was considered the most NBA-ready prospect among the top picks from the 2022 NBA Draft. But not even his ardent supporters could have predicted how quickly he’d produce in the big leagues. The 19-year-old Banchero has scored 27, 20, and 23 points through his...
Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy
Klay Thompson is here to stay. Amid rumors emerging lately about the potential of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter calling it quits and hanging up his sneakers in 2024 — when his current contract with the Warriors expires — Thompson decided to nip the talk around it in the bud Thursday. “I have no intention […] The post Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets
So decidedly losing the early battle for competitive edge isn’t the only factor that doomed the Golden State Warriors’ spirited yet arduous comeback efforts against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were playing under a load restriction, notching 27 minutes and 24 minutes of court time, respectively. Their ongoing ramp up […] The post The key silver linings to Warriors’ failed comeback vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
116K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0