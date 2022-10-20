ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

Early voting underway across Georgia, Muscogee County times and dates

By Kenzie Beach
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtGXS_0ifpB8bB00

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The heated political season is upon us. Election day is only 20 days away and voting is officially underway across the state of Georgia. Voters across the Chattahoochee Valley have already set out to the polls in the first three days of early voting.

In person early voting eliminates many of the stresses that come along with voting on election day: long lines, busy work schedules and life gets in the way.

Here in Muscogee County residents have three locations available to them seven days a week.
1. The Citizens Service Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 3111 Citizens Way, Columbus GA 31904

2. Columbus Technical College 7 a.m. to 5:07 p.m. – 928 Manchester Expressway, Columbus GA 31904

3. Shirley B Winston Recreation Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus GA 31907

With hot button issues from gun control to female reproductive rights, experts believe voter turnout to be higher than years past. One thing both parties can agree on is the importance behind exercising your right to vote.

“We’re here to remind Georgians that Election Day is the last day to vote, not the first. Voting is one of the simplest yet most powerful actions we can take to improve our lives and our communities. And with early voting, it is even simpler.”

Representative Elect Teddy Reese – Georgia House of Representatives District 140 (D)

“Really, people ought to understand that we’re the only country in the world that does it like we do, you know we do it right, and in Muscogee County we do it better than right. So there’s no excuse not to vote. There’s no such thing as voter suppression in Georgia. If you want to vote, all you have to do is go do it, and turnout is a big deal this time more than ever.”

Alton Russell – Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman

Those who requested absentee ballots can still vote in person — just let the poll worker know your situation. If you plan to vote absentee, those ballots must be turned in by Oct. 28.

On the other side of the river, Alabama residents do not have early voting options. Alabama residents still have time to get that voter registration in, which closes on the Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
WRBL News 3

News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Georgia Highlights

Here’s the scores and highlights from Week 10 of the PrepZone presented by Ken Nugent for our West Georgia schools: Northside 39, Drew 0 (Thursday) Southwest 27, Kendrick 8 (Thursday) Columbus 10, Crisp County 52 Shaw 21, Hardaway 17 LaGrange 24, Trinity Christian 10 Brookstone 38, Westfield 17 Harris County 3, Northgate 28 Chatt. Co. […]
GEORGIA STATE
WBTW News13

3 elementary school students dead in fatal Georgia car accident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three elementary school students with the Muscogee County School District died after a fatal car accident on Oct. 19. According to the Muscogee County School District, the students attended Dorothy Height Elementary School. The children were six, eight and nine years old. The children were traveling with their parents in LeFore […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia implements poll worker first response tool

ATLANTA – Georgia poll workers are being protected with a security alert service to report any midterm election procedure disruptions. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia counties have implemented a security alert service allowing poll managers across Georgia to immediately report any concerns or security issues that could disrupt the midterm election procedures.
GEORGIA STATE
communityjournal.net

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is Asking for Your Vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood,...
ATLANTA, GA
WTVM

LaGrange officials fixing ballot error for city council race

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Some Georgia voters are worried after officials noticed an error on submitted ballots for a city council race in LaGrange. Earlier, we spoke to one of those candidates running and to election officials about how they’re fixing the issue. The first person I talked to...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Stacey Abrams’ campaign stops in the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is less than three weeks away, and early voting is already underway in Georgia. Candidates are hitting the campaign trails across the Peach State. Democrat Stacey Abrams is encouraging Georgians to vote early. She’s going up against Incumbent Brian Kemp for the second election...
COLUMBUS, GA
southgatv.com

Walker stumps Cordele

CORDELE, GA – Georgia football legend and GOP nominee for Georgia’s U.S. Senate Herschel Walker and his “Unite Georgia” bus tour rolled into Train Town Thursday. After his standard pre-speech prayer, Walker quickly began chastising his opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock as well as President Biden, Democrats and cancel culture.
CORDELE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
AOL Corp

In Georgia Senate race, Warnock needs his 2020 coalition. But inflation, fatigue could keep them home

JONESBORO, Ga. — Carl Cox. Jr., a 31-year-old software developer from Dallas, Ga., northwest of Atlanta, voted for Democrat Raphael Warnock in the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of a U.S. Senate seat. But this year, he's having trouble getting exited about Georgia's U.S. Senate race, in which Warnock is running for reelection to a full six-year term.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy