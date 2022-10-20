Early voting underway across Georgia, Muscogee County times and dates

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The heated political season is upon us. Election day is only 20 days away and voting is officially underway across the state of Georgia. Voters across the Chattahoochee Valley have already set out to the polls in the first three days of early voting.

In person early voting eliminates many of the stresses that come along with voting on election day: long lines, busy work schedules and life gets in the way.

Here in Muscogee County residents have three locations available to them seven days a week.

1. The Citizens Service Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 3111 Citizens Way, Columbus GA 31904

2. Columbus Technical College 7 a.m. to 5:07 p.m. – 928 Manchester Expressway, Columbus GA 31904

3. Shirley B Winston Recreation Center 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. – 5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus GA 31907

With hot button issues from gun control to female reproductive rights, experts believe voter turnout to be higher than years past. One thing both parties can agree on is the importance behind exercising your right to vote.

“We’re here to remind Georgians that Election Day is the last day to vote, not the first. Voting is one of the simplest yet most powerful actions we can take to improve our lives and our communities. And with early voting, it is even simpler.” Representative Elect Teddy Reese – Georgia House of Representatives District 140 (D)

“Really, people ought to understand that we’re the only country in the world that does it like we do, you know we do it right, and in Muscogee County we do it better than right. So there’s no excuse not to vote. There’s no such thing as voter suppression in Georgia. If you want to vote, all you have to do is go do it, and turnout is a big deal this time more than ever.” Alton Russell – Muscogee County Republican Party Chairman

Those who requested absentee ballots can still vote in person — just let the poll worker know your situation. If you plan to vote absentee, those ballots must be turned in by Oct. 28.

On the other side of the river, Alabama residents do not have early voting options. Alabama residents still have time to get that voter registration in, which closes on the Oct. 24.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.