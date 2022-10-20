Read full article on original website
Observations from No. 14 SU’s loss to No. 5 Clemson: 4 turnovers, lack of run defense
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson entered the game with a 37-game win streak in Death Valley, a 7-0 record, and first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic division. Sportsbooks said the Tigers would win by two touchdowns against Syracuse in front of a sold-out Memorial Stadium. DJ Uiagalelei, Dino Babers said, was improved from his embattled 2021 campaign and the beginning of the season.
Syracuse sweeps Clemson in 4th ACC road win of the season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-19, Clemson’s Anna Renwick stepped up to serve, hitting the ball straight down the middle toward Alyssa Bert. Bert dug the ball to Lauren Woodford, who set the ball toward Syracuse’s left sideline for Polina Shemanova. Shemanova performed a slight hop, readying herself to jump, before sending a spike hurtling across the net that Becca Micelle didn’t come close to getting.
No. 4 Syracuse secures 1st place in Atlantic Division in 1-1 draw with NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Nathan Opoku had been trying to get a goal all night for Syracuse. He was close to scoring the Orange’s only goal of the night, but it ended up being an own goal against NC State. Opoku led the way for SU with five shots, but none of them crossed the goal line.
Syracuse shut out in 3rd straight loss against Clarkson
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clarkson’s Gabrielle David stood eye to eye with Tatum White for a faceoff in the Golden Knights’ defensive zone. David got to the puck first, flicking it backwards to Haley Winn. Winn then flicked the puck along the boards, setting up an attack. Anne Cherkowski controlled the puck in the Syracuse zone, picking her head up to find David who continued her run after winning the initial faceoff. David slid it across to Darcie Lappan who tapped the puck into the net to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
Shootout victory gives SU 3rd place finish in Ice Breaker Tournament
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse entered its first shootout of the season against Holy Cross after remaining tied at 3-3 in the overtime period. The first shooter missed for both squads, but Madison Primeau, who scored earlier in the game, took the lead on the Orange’s second shot.
