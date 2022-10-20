Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of OhioTravel MavenMarietta, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Visit the Most Haunted City in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Field Hockey: No. 24 Ohio State looks ahead to weekend matchups against Central Michigan, OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Look Back: Woodward a business pillar
Woodward Manufacturing Company — One of the most thriving and important industries in this city, and one of those which Parkersburg is most proud of, is that of the Woodward Manufacturing Company. It occupies the whole of a large, handsome and commodious building, located on the busiest part of the busiest street – Market – upon which it fronts imposingly with its four-story facade. In the show window, with its magnificent plate glass, are conspicuously displayed to the public gaze the many novelties, in the line of vehicles and harness, which have been introduced in this city by this enterprising firm. At one side of the spacious entrance stands the spirited and life-like effigy of a pony upon whose form the latest thing in harness and saddles are displayed with an eye-catching effect that no other device could equal. Every man, woman and child in the city knows “Woodward’s pony.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia University, Ohio State reps spread word about food insecurity
MARIETTA — West Virginia and Ohio residents came together Thursday in Marietta to shed light on food insecurity in the area. Representatives from the Ohio State University Extension from Washington County in Marietta and the WVU Extension from Wood County gathered on the Ohio side of the Williamstown Bridge to honor local organizations who serve the communities on both sides of the river and provide food to those in need.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Education: Vote yes to renew Wood County Schools Excess Levy
Wood County residents have a right to be proud of their schools. Our community supports local students in a way that does not happen for many students across the state. In fact, for 77 years voters have kept in place the Wood County Schools Excess Levy, which funds much of what makes our schools special. We are being asked to do so again in the upcoming general election.
WTAP
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night. Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car. Dispatchers were not able...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Life comes full circle for Lambert-Tatman funeral director
PARKERSBURG — Jeff Spencer is no stranger to serving his community. As Funeral Director for Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Belpre, a large part of his life is comforting people through difficult times. Spencer’s commitment to service has very deep roots. His family owned the Spencer Funeral Home in Belpre,...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg takes different approach, makes dent in homeless problem
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg has a more hardnosed approach to dealing with its largely transient homeless population than Charleston. It's two homeless coordinators split their time helping people get help and getting rid of little tent cities that once threatened to overwhelm this Mid-Ohio Valley city. "Never, ever...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Gaining Interest: Williamstown Bank branching out into Parkersburg’s south side
PARKERSBURG — Williamstown Bank is opening an office in South Parkersburg next year. A groundbreaking for the new facility was held on Oct. 3 at the site adjacent to Aldi at the corner on the entrance to Kohl’s. The new office will open in the summer of 2023.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Ohio manufacturing group, Waterford Elementary dedicate banners
WATERFORD — A manufacturers coalition in Ohio participated in the dedication of inspirational banners at Waterford Elementary School. Appalachian Ohio Manufacturers’ Coalition and Ohio University in a ceremony for the series of inspirational banners in the school’s cafeteria that are centered on the question “Wildcats, what is your future?”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Circuit Court on Oct. 13:. * Craig R. Gant, 333 Sugar Camp Road, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to speeding and fined $180.25. * Michael David Sams, 602 4th Avenue, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest, to shoplifting and fined $180.25. He...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta City Council looking for after-hours transportation
Marietta Director of Public Safety and Service Steve Wetz is asking local cab companies and other private transportation vendors to submit bids by Nov. 4 to provide a six-month supplemental transportation pilot program within city limits during hours not currently covered by CABL bus routes. Wetz presented the formal outline...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Little Kanawha Conservation District’s Buchanan receives Greene Award
PARKERSBURG — The chairman of the Little Kanawha Conservation District has received the Carroll Greene Award from the West Virginia Association of Conservation Districts. Bob Buchanan in 2004 was elected to the Little Kanawha Conservation District Board and served many years as treasurer. After a four-year hiatus, he was elected chairman of the board and continues to serve today.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Colombo, Hargus in the running for Wood County Commission seat
PARKERSBURG — Incumbent Republican Jimmy Colombo will be facing Democrat Simon Hargus for the position of Wood County Commissioner in the upcoming election. The Wood County Commission, comprised of three elected officials, oversees operations of county government including all purchasing and budgeting, correspondence with state and federal government, and hearings for Wood County residents, according to the county’s website.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marlin Stanley Gainer
Marlin Stanley Gainer, 88, of Vienna, WV, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Arcadia Nursing Center in Coolville, Ohio. He was born Oct. 26, 1932, in Pomeroy, Ohio, son of the late Judson and Thelma Clevenger Gainer. He is survived by a brother, sister and a niece. In addition...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Comfort Keepers kicks off Feed Seniors Now Food Drive
PARKERSBURG — The 14th annual Feed Seniors Now Food Drive organized by Comfort Keepers in Belpre is underway in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Drop-off points where the familiar red cans are available for non-perishable food items are located at designated sites in the region. “At Comfort Keepers, we believe that...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley Faith Calendar
VIENNA — The Hoppers will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1777 Rosemar Road, Vienna. Tickets are $15. For more information, call Joe Brookover at 304-488-0384 or visit Christian Supply Center. Beginning at 6:15 p.m. will be Dakota Goldsberry at the piano...
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say the […]
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Marietta College renames entrepreneurship program
MARIETTA — The former Marietta College Entrepreneurship Hackathon is now called PioSolve. The name was changed based on the 17 names submitted to the panel of eight judges selected to review the entries. Six of the 17 entries made it to the semifinal. The committee chose the name proposed...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County getting ready for early voters
PARKERSBURG — Early voting for the general election in Wood County will start on Wednesday, County Clerk Mark Rhodes said. Voting will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at the Judge Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg. On Saturday, early voting will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at the annex.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Downtown PKB Monster Mash 2022
PARKERSBURG — Downtown PKB held its annual Monster Mash on Friday at the Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau on Ann Street. The evening event included the Thrill the World dance, activities and game. Participants were encouraged to wear Halloween costumes. (Photos Provided)
Comments / 0