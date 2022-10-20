Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Westby and Aquinas both get wins to advance in the volleyball state tournament.
In the third round of the WIAA Division-3 Volleyball Tournament, Westby hosted Spring Valley, and Aquinas hosted Cashton. Westby got the win over Spring Valley 3-1, and Aquinas got the win over Cashton 3-0. Westby will host Aquinas in the 4th round on Thursday, October 27th. Holmen also advanced in...
news8000.com
Holmen girls cross country qualify for state with first place finish in sectionals
Onalaska was the host school for the Division-1 Cross Country Sectional at Maple Grove Venues. For the girls, Holmen’s team took first place and will compete as a team in the state tournament. For the boys, Onalaska’s Manny Putz, and Blake Burnstad finished 1 and 2 while their teammate...
news8000.com
Onalaska continues to roll, winning 48-6 in the first round of the state tournament
Top-ranked Onalaska hosted Ashland in the first round of the WIAA D-3 State Football Tournament. The Hilltoppers scored 36 points in the first quarter and went on to win 48-6.
news8000.com
Bangor football advances with win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca
#3 seeded Bangor hosted #6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round of the WIAA D-7 State Football Tournament.
news8000.com
Onalaska volleyball beats rival Central in first round playoff matchup
The Onalaska volleyball team is moving on in the Division One Regionals after taking down rival Central in four sets on Thursday night.
news8000.com
Aquinas football rolls past Durand-Arkansaw, 51-8
The Aquinas football is moving on to Level Two after taking care of Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night, 51-8. The Blugolds head to Northwestern High School next Friday to take on the Tigers.
news8000.com
West Salem football rolls past Waupaca, 49-0
The West Salem football team dominated its Level One opponent on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Waupaca. West Salem will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday night.
news8000.com
La Crosse Logan and Aquinas both advance in WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament
La Crosse Logan and Aquinas both hosted games in the first round of the WIAA Boys Soccer Tournament. #2 Aquinas hosted #7 Pacelli and got the win 7-0. #8 Logan hosted #9 Cambridge/Deerfield and got the win 1-0. Both teams will play in the next round on Saturday, October 22nd.
news8000.com
De Soto 8-man football advances with win over Port Edwards
Top-ranked De Soto hosted Port Edwards for the first round of the WIAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs. De Soto got the win 56-32.
news8000.com
Holmen volleyball cruises past Madison East in three sets
The Holmen volleyball team began its playoff run with a dominant victory at home over Madison East on Thursday night.
news8000.com
Cashton football soars past Deerfield, 44-6
The Cashton football team is still perfect on the season as the Eagles began their playoff run with a dominant 44-6 victory over Deerfield on Friday night. The Eagles will host Ithaca next Friday.
news8000.com
Cashton volleyball survives five-set thriller against Luther
The Cashton volleyball defeated Luther in a five-set thriller on Thursday night. The Eagles will head to Aquinas to clash with the Blugolds on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota
Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Tanner Morgan's travel status following injury vs. Illinois revealed ahead of Minnesota-Penn State, per report
Tanner Morgan was forced to exit Minnesota’s Week 7 game against Illinois in the 4th quarter after being punched in the helmet. The Golden Gophers quarterback would be carted off the Huntington Bank Stadium field as a result. While P.J. Fleck didn’t provide many details about the status of...
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
news8000.com
William P. Langen
William “Willy” Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.
Lone Spur Grill & Bar in Minnetonka to become second Racks Sports Bar
Lone Spur Grill at 11032 Cedar Lake Rd., Minnetonka. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The owner behind more than 20 Minnesota restaurants is planning to bring a new scratch-kitchen sports bar to Minnetonka. Marcos Gomez is planning to transform the Lone Spur Grill & Bar into a second location of Racks...
2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
BREAKING: One injured after gas pump fire at Holmen Kwik Trip
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — One person is injured after a gas pump fire at a Holmen Kwik Trip Saturday evening. Holmen Police Captain Frank Garrow told News 8 now that when responders arrived at the scene on 1550 Holmen Drive, the car and pump were fully engulfed. The cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation. La...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
