Caledonia, MN

news8000.com

Bangor football advances with win over Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca

#3 seeded Bangor hosted #6 Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca in the first round of the WIAA D-7 State Football Tournament.
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

Aquinas football rolls past Durand-Arkansaw, 51-8

The Aquinas football is moving on to Level Two after taking care of Durand-Arkansaw on Friday night, 51-8. The Blugolds head to Northwestern High School next Friday to take on the Tigers.
DURAND, WI
news8000.com

West Salem football rolls past Waupaca, 49-0

The West Salem football team dominated its Level One opponent on Friday night as the Panthers cruised to a 49-0 victory over Waupaca. West Salem will host Fox Valley Lutheran next Friday night.
WEST SALEM, WI
news8000.com

De Soto 8-man football advances with win over Port Edwards

Top-ranked De Soto hosted Port Edwards for the first round of the WIAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs. De Soto got the win 56-32.
DE SOTO, WI
news8000.com

Holmen volleyball cruises past Madison East in three sets

The Holmen volleyball team began its playoff run with a dominant victory at home over Madison East on Thursday night.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

Cashton football soars past Deerfield, 44-6

The Cashton football team is still perfect on the season as the Eagles began their playoff run with a dominant 44-6 victory over Deerfield on Friday night. The Eagles will host Ithaca next Friday.
CASHTON, WI
news8000.com

Cashton volleyball survives five-set thriller against Luther

The Cashton volleyball defeated Luther in a five-set thriller on Thursday night. The Eagles will head to Aquinas to clash with the Blugolds on Saturday.
CASHTON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State drops pulsating game trailer ahead of 'White Out' game vs. Minnesota

Penn State is set to host Minnesota on Saturday, with the contest slated as the program’s annual “White Out” game at Beaver Stadium. After winning their first 5 games, the Nittany Lions found themselves ranked No. 10 but were then blown out by Michigan in Ann Arbor. They’ll look to get back in the win column in a cross-division matchup against a Golden Gophers team it hasn’t played since 2019, a 31-26 loss in Minneapolis. It’s the Gophers’ first visit to Happy Valley since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
news8000.com

William P. Langen

William “Willy” Paul Langen, 34, of Houston, MN, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 16th, 2022. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Willy was born on January 6th, 1988, to Paul and Nancy (Loomis) Langen in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. He grew up in Hokah on the family farm and met the love of his life, Amber (Kimmel) in July of 2004. They were later married on August 23rd, 2008.
HOUSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 years ago, Minnesota had record-setting snow

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love to talk about the 1991 Halloween blizzard, but just two years ago the Twin Cities saw its largest early season snow storm ever recorded. On Oct. 20, 2020, heavy snow descended on southern and central Minnesota, leaving 6 to 9 inches of snow. At MSP Airport, nearly 8 inches of snow was recorded. RELATED: Minnesota Weather: Record-Setting Snow Storm Drops Several Inches Across State Some of the other impressive snow totals were in Lakeville (9), Granite Falls (8), St. Cloud (7) and Red Wing (8)."Snowfall of this intensity so early in the season is especially unusual...
MINNESOTA STATE

