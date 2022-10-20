PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO