Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix
Man shot on Valley Metro train in downtown Phoenix
A man is in the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on a Valley Metro train Saturday morning in downtown Phoenix.
AZFamily
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
AZFamily
AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog
AZFamily
15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix Saturday morning. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
AZFamily
Come out and show support for the last day of Paul's Car Wash!
East Valley Tribune
Mesa architect renovates historic church
When she was in the fifth grade in her native Akron, Ohio, Nicole Posten-Thompson, RA, decided she was going to be an architect. Today, as founder and principal of Mesa-based On Point Architecture, she is leading the renovation team of the historic Trinity Church, now One Life Church, 2130 E. University Drive in Mesa.
themesatribune.com
Default threatens owners’ hold on Bell Bank Park
The organization that built the $280 million, 320-acre youth and amateur sports complex known as Bell Bank Park in southeast Mesa is in default of its loan that covered the project. A formal notice issued Oct. 18 by bond trustee OMB Bank to investors states that Legacy has missed monthly...
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot. Authorities detained a...
AZFamily
Multiple people injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at a home in south Phoenix Saturday night. Around 9 p.m. police were called to a home in the area of 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road after reports of gunfire. When they got on the scene they found multiple people injured. The severity of their injuries is unknown.
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Homeowners hiring lawyers to fight Gilbert over land grab
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
AZFamily
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West
AZFamily
Another breezy day in the Valley
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple people shot in Phoenix neighborhood, investigation underway
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after multiple people were shot near 63rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Saturday night. No details were released about what led up to the shooting, the severity of the victims' injuries, or if anyone had been arrested. Police confirmed there were reports of...
78-Year-Old Frank Camacho Aguliar Killed In A Fatal Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday afternoon by the Phoenix police. Officials confirmed that a 78-year-old died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 29th Street and Broadway Road.
AZFamily
Man who fell from downtown Phoenix building 18 years ago identified
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The DNA Doe Project identified a homeless man who police found dead in downtown Phoenix on Oct. 19, 2004. A blog post by the group said the man was found exactly 18 years ago Wednesday. Based on his injuries, the project said Frank R. Beck likely fell to his death from a tall building near Central Avenue and Monroe Street.
