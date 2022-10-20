ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpheus "Stuart" Jernigan

Alpheus “Stuart” Jernigan, 64, of Charlotte, NC, died on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on February 15, 1958, in Newport News, Virginia, to the late Alpheus Delbridge “A.D.” Jernigan and Janice “Jackie” Britt Jernigan. Stuart grew up in Colerain, NC and after graduating from Bertie High School, he went on to obtain a degree in business marketing from East Carolina University. He became an authority in the construction industry, specializing in the preconstruction phase of large-scale, complex projects in the food processing and cold storage distribution markets. During his 40-year career, he was an instrumental part of five Food Plant of the Year award-winning projects. Stuart worked as a project engineer, project manager, director of operations, and retired in the Spring of 2022 from A M King Construction as a Director of Preconstruction. In his spare time, he volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House and Friendship Trays in Charlotte, NC. Stuart was known for his honesty and his quiet, confident, and generous demeanor. When he was not enjoying sunsets out on the water and waiting for the next big catch, he was playing guitar, singing, and jamming with friends and family. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 42 years, Cheryl, and spent hours upon hours encouraging his only daughter Amanda, playing softball, fishing, and writing music. In recent years, his biggest smiles and greatest joys came from spending time with his only granddaughter, Taylor. From the moment that he saw his grandchild on the first ultrasound looking like a little “bean,” he earned the name “Butter.” The pair were affectionately known as “Butterbean.” Stuart is survived by his wife, Cheryl Perry Jernigan; his daughter, Amanda Jernigan Shanks and her husband, Eric as well as the pride and joy of his life, his granddaughter, Taylor. Also surviving are his brother, David. The family would like to express special thanks to Levine Cancer Institute, Atrium Health Palliative Care Team, and the nurses and staff of Atrium Health Main’s Intensive Care Unit. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Avondale Presbyterian Church, 2821 Park Road in Charlotte, NC. Weather permitting, the service will be held outdoors in the church’s sacred garden. The service will be recorded and made available for those who are unable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in memory of Stuart to Shining Hope Farms, P.O. Box 1036, Mount Holly, NC 28120 or ( HYPERLINK "https://shininghopefarms.org/donate/" https://shininghopefarms.org/donate/). Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences may be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

The Bertie Ledger-Advance is a North Carolina Press Association award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Bertie County, NC with the office being located in the beautiful downtown Windsor, NC.

