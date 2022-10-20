Constance“Connie” Theresa Spruill Boyd, 74,passed away peacefully on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on December 13, 1947 in Bertie County, NC. The oldest daughter of Charles Burden Spruill and Mildred Constance Keirans Spruill of Windsor, Connie grew up in Windsor and graduated from Bertie High School in 1966. She attended East Carolina University where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education in 1970. Connie moved to Raleigh, NC shortly thereafter and began her teaching career. She was one of the first kindergarten teachers in the Wake County Public School System, teaching at Myrtle Underwood and Millbrook elementary schools in Raleigh and Penny Road Elementary in Cary. She mentored new teachers and student teachers throughout her career, and loved being in the classroom. Connie retired in 2009 after teaching for 32 years. She loved movies of all kinds, her “bling” and helping others. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Burden Spruill and Mildred Keirans Spruill of Windsor, NC. She is survived by her son, Kirk Boyd (Rebecca) of Morrisville, NC; her daughter Renee Rohrer (Gary) of Lexington, NC; her granddaughter, Leah Shipko, the light of her life, and granddog, Scarlet, both of Lexington, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Michael Keirans Spruill of Windsor, NC and sister, Karen Ann Spruill (Stephanie Cooper) of Wilmington, NC. The family would like to extend special thanks to David Pearce, MD, and Marianne Dellinger, PA-C, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center for caring for her in her final days and weeks. Special thanks also to Wake Med Cary, the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro, and the staff of Sunrise Brighton Gardens in Winston-Salem. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 26 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road in Cary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation, the Wake Med Foundation or the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice Home in Pittsboro. Connie Spruill Boyd Cary, NC -