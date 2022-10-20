Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NECN
1 Woman Dead After Shooting in Mattapan, Boston Police Say
A woman died after a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Sunday morning, Boston police said. Authorities responded to the report of a shooting a little before 5 a.m. at 40 Fairlawn Avenue in Mattapan. Police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Boston EMS pronounced the...
NECN
1 Injured in Overnight Worcester Shooting
Authorities in Worcester, Massachusetts are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left at least one person injured. Police responded to an area of Main Street shortly before 2a.m. for a reported fight with a ShotSpotter activation. Police learned shortly after arriving on the scene that a man checked into a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
NECN
2 Men Arrested in 2021 Brockton Killing, DA Says
Two men have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton, Massachusetts, over a year ago, prosecutors said Sunday. Jauwon Ambers was found shot in the head on Highland Terrace near Spring Street, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. The 20-year-old from Brockton was pronounced dead at the hospital the next day.
One person killed in overnight shooting on Baird Street in Dorchester
BOSTON — Boston Police launched an investigation after one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police responded to 39 Baird Street around 1 a.m. Saturday for reports of a person shot. Upon arrival officers located a 36-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to officials.
nbcboston.com
Investigation Underway in Deadly Dorchester Shooting
A man was found dead early Saturday morning after reports of a person shot in Dorchester, Boston police said. Officers were called to Baird Street near Morton Street, where they found a man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The man was transported to a local hospital where he...
NECN
4 Injured in Stabbing, Crash in Billerica, Police Say
A driver was stabbed multiple times and their vehicle crashed in to a utility pole in Billerica, Massachusetts, Saturday morning, police said, adding that the crash appeared to be what caused the accident. The crash on Boston Road near Winthrop Street was reported to police about 8:05 a.m., Billerica police...
NECN
Child Saved From Barricaded Plymouth House, Man Arrested in Closet, Police Say
A man was arrested after barricading himself inside of a home with a 7-year-old boy in Plymouth, Massachusetts, late Saturday night, police said. One person was hurt at the scene, which involved in the hourslong standoff, according to Plymouth police. The boy was rescued by police, while the man was taken into custody inside the house.
whdh.com
Boston Police investigating after woman shot in Hyde Park
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said that a woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood. Milton Police were on scene at Garfield Ave. in Boston at around 3:50 a.m. Saturday to find a female victim with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries. Police also described...
NECN
NH Man Arrested in Brutal Hammer Attack and Robbery
A New Hampshire man is facing charges following a months-long investigation into a robbery and hammer attack. Police say a man was brutally attacked with a hammer and robbed in Nashua, New Hampshire, on August 27. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with severe facial injuries, police said. He was then transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive specialized care.
Pedestrian killed on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Route I-93 in Boston, near the South Bay Shopping Center on Saturday night.At 9:40 p.m., the man was hit by a vehicle in the northbound lane. The impact threw the victim into the southbound lane.There is no information on why the man was walking on Route 93, and his name has not been released. Massachusetts State Police are investigating the accident.
NECN
1 Dead After SUV Rolls Into Woods After Crash on I-495 in Mass.
A person was killed when two SUVs collided on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford late Saturday night, Massachusetts State Police said. The two SUVs were both headed north on the highway at about 11:45 p.m. when they collided, causing both to leave the road, police said. The driver of one of...
NECN
Advocates Decry Recent Violence Involving Youth in Boston
Youth violence is a growing concern in Boston after several recent shootings involving children or teenagers, some of them deadly. Zontre Mack, 19, faced a judge in Dorchester District Court on Friday. He was the second suspect arrested in connection with the deadly July shooting of 15-year-old Curtis Ashford. Another...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
NECN
Boston College Students on Alert After Masked Man Seen on Security Camera
A security camera captured a man lurking outside of Boston College student apartments in Brighton Wednesday night. The resident -- who didn’t want to be on camera out of fear for her safety, said she checked her footage after seeing images of a masked man on other surveillance video in the neighborhood from the week before.
NECN
Boston Police Make Second Arrest in 15-Year-Old's Murder
The Boston Police Department has arrested a second person in connection with the murder of a 15-year-old that happened earlier this year. Boston police say they arrested 19-year-old Zontre Mack of Canton Thursday for the murder of Curtis Ashford, Jr., marking the second arrest in a homicide investigation that left the Dorchester community reeling in July.
NECN
Man Crossing I-93 on Foot Hit and Killed by SUV in Boston
A man walking across Interstate 93 in Boston was struck and killed by an SUV Saturday night, police said. The crash took place about 9:40 p.m. near the South Bay Center shopping mall, around exit 15, according to Massachusetts State Police. The man crossed one side of the highway but was hit by the SUV and thrown back across the median.
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into school
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Dartmouth police have arrested a man they say broke into the Palmer River Elementary School last month. On Sunday, Sept. 18, police were called to the school for a reported burglar alarm activation. When officers arrived on scene, they found an exterior window air conditioner that appeared to have been tampered […]
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm and Ammunition During Investigation in Dorchester
At about 11:15 AM on Friday October 21, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Jordan Abellard, 27, of Dorchester on firearm related charges following the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Taft Street in Dorchester. The warrant was applied for and granted out of Dorchester District Court. During the course of their investigation, officers were able to safely recover a loaded .40 caliber handgun (unknown make or model), one additional magazine along with a total of 69 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition.
NECN
Natick Police Seek Stranger Who Offered Child a Ride Home
Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for the stranger in a tan sedan who approached a child as they were walking home and offered them a ride. Police said they received the report from a concerned parent on Oct. 19. The parent said their children was walking home from the school bus stop on Robinhood Road when the driver approached them. The child did not know the person or recognize the car.
whdh.com
Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
Comments / 4