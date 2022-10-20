Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Search underway for man accused of shooting driver after argument on I-4
TAMPA, Fla — One man has been hospitalized following an alleged shooting on a Tampa roadway, he told law enforcement. Troopers are now searching for the accused driver responsible. At around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to Tampa General Hospital where a 43-year-old...
One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa, One Person Apprehended
TAMPA, Fla – A shooting victim is in critical condition and a person of interest is being questioned by the Tampa Police Department following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on N 16th Street. At approximately 2:50 AM as nightlife establishments were closing, a
Pinellas County woman arrested after trying to exorcise ‘suicidal demon’ out of child, deputies say
Pinellas County deputies arrested a woman Friday after they said she allegedly abused a child through a so-called "exorcism."
Police: 20-year-old dies in hospital after Ybor City shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a shooting sent a man to the hospital where he later died Sunday morning in Ybor City, Tampa police explain. Jatony Tykeese Torre was arrested and originally charged with felony aggravated battery with great...
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
Man went 128 mph in 55-mph zone on Gandy Bridge, police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a California man after he was caught racing on the Gandy Bridge, an arrest report said.
Florida Man Charged With Murder After Randomly Beating Victim To Death With Tire Iron
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have charged Jermaine Adrian Bennett, 26, with first-degree murder in the Friday morning homicide on Mandalay Avenue that left Jeffrey Chapman dead. Bennett was booked into the Pasco County Jail after being arrested at his workplace Friday with
Purple Alert: Hernando County man missing after threatening hospital workers
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office issued a Purple Alert for a man who was last seen leaving a Brooksville hospital after threatening the staff.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Police: Man confesses to beating bicyclist to death with tire iron in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man accused of beating a bicyclist to death with a tire iron in Clearwater was arrested by law enforcement — but the search for another person involved is ongoing. During a news conference Saturday morning, Clearwater Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek explained 26-year-old...
Police: Man shot to death in Bradenton identified
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department has identified a man shot and killed Thursday night, according to an updated press release. The 64-year-old man found dead has been identified as Tony Martin. Officers said they were called around 8:45 p.m. to 17th Street E near 7th Avenue in...
Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
Clearwater police find missing woman
Clearwater police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.
Bicyclist attacked, killed in Clearwater Beach neighborhood
CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Police have identified a man found dead overnight Friday as a homicide investigation continues. In a tweet, the department said the man killed was 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman of Clearwater Beach. Officers said Chapman was found dead at around 12:37 a.m. on Mandalay Avenue near...
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton police identify victim in Thursday night homicide
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Thursday night as they continue the search for leads. Bradenton Police received multiple calls about a shooting in the 700 block of 17th Street East at about 8:45 p.m. Once they arrived they found the body of a 64-year-old Bradenton man.
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Police Investigating “Violent” Death Of Elderly Woman Found In St. Petersburg Condo
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on Thursday. According to investigators, shortly after 1 p.m., police began investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a condo at the Parkshore Plaza
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
'It was a violent act': Police identify woman killed in St. Pete apartment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in her Parkshore Plaza condo after some friends called to check on her well-being when she didn't show up for lunch, according to police. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the complex at 300 Beach Drive Northeast about...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1