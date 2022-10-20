Related
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
Jason Sudeikis’ Model Ex Roasts Olivia Wilde With Salad Book Extract
Jason Sudeikis’ ex Keeley Hazell appears to have made a mocking reference to Olivia Wilde by quoting from the same book that Wilde used to send the internet into meltdown on Tuesday. On Monday, the Daily Mail published a bombshell interview with Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny, alleging that Wilde made a “special salad dressing” for her new lover, Harry Styles, as she was leaving Sudeikis. On Tuesday, Wilde posted on her Instagram story an excerpt from the Nora Ephron book Heartburn showing a vinaigrette recipe. Now Sudeikis’ model ex Keeley Hazell—who dated Sudeikis in 2021—appears to have joined the drama by posting the text directly before the recipe in Heartburn on her own Instagram account. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the underlined passage began. “So I told her why: ‘Because if I tell the story I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.’”
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Tearful Shakira Alludes to Breakup With Gerard Piqué in "Monotonía" Music Video
Watch: Is Shakira Shading Ex Gerard Pique in Her New Music?. Shakira is trying to heal her heart—quite literally. In the music video for "Monotonía," her new single with Ozuna, the singer is seen tearfully wandering a supermarket as she sings, right before her heart is blown out of her chest. In the three-minute clip, released on Oct. 19, Shakira then spends the rest of the time trying to figure out the best place she can put it for safe-keeping.
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
BBC
Alex Turner on the Arctic Monkeys' musical evolution
Alex Turner is out of breath. The Arctic Monkeys frontman has just blazed through a guitar solo on Body Paint - the swaggering, Bowie-esque centrepiece of their new album, The Car - on TV institution Later with Jools Holland. "You've parched me out there," he pants. "Could someone get me...
Guitar World Magazine
Fender opens its Mod Shop custom guitar builder to countries outside the US for the first time
Now, for the first time, the Fender Mod Shop has opened its digital doors to customers outside the United States. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
Guitar World Magazine
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
hypebeast.com
Arctic Monkeys Deliver Seventh Studio Album 'The Car'
Arctic Monkeys have dropped off their newest studio effort, The Car. Clocking in at approximately 40 minutes, the 10-track record was produced by the four-piece’s long-term collaborator James Ford. The Car is an elevated sound of its predecessor Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino, which dropped in 2018, with orchestral rock, baroque pop and funk presenting a heavier influence. Frontman Alex Turner revealed to Big Issue that they recorded the album in the converted monastery Butley Priory, and that “on this record, sci-fi is off the table. We are back to earth.” He continued, “I think we’ve got closer to a better version of a more dynamic overall sound with this record. The strings on this record come in and out of focus and that was a deliberate move and hopefully everything has its own space. There’s time the band comes to the front and then the strings come to the front.”
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” on SNL
Megan Thee Stallion was the both the host and musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed the songs “Anxiety,” “NDA,” and “Plan B” from her latest album Traumazine, which dropped back in August. Her performance of “Anxiety” featured background dancers and a set resembling a beauty pageant; for her medley of “NDA” and “Plan B,” Meg was backed by a full rock band. Check it out below.
Complex
Future Parties With Models in New Video for “Massaging Me”
Future has given his single “Massaging Me” the visual treatment, dropping a disorienting new music video off his latest album I Never Liked You. The visual follows King Pluto as he loiters around a blue and red-tinted room filled to the brim with beautiful women, all while he raps the song’s signature hook about getting massaged because he’s getting “consistent” millions.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
BBC
How a musician's death inspired a punk festival
When Graham Motion drowned in the River Tay in Perth, there was an outpouring of grief in the local community. The 20-year-old was a widely-respected musician and had twice played T in the Park as a drummer with the band Allegro. His death led to improvements in water safety along...
Jamie Lee Curtis Strikes a Pose in Halloween Bathtub Photo
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating spooky season in the best way she knows how—covered in blood!. The 63-year-old actress took to Instagram this week to spread the Halloween fever with a series of throwback photos, including one candle-lit shot of her soaking in a literal blood bath. "I take...
MIKE, Lil Yachty, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
WSLS
5 new albums you should be listening to this weekend
New albums always come out on Fridays, but on Oct. 21, it seems that everyone and their mother put out some new music. So to help you sort through it all, let’s go through some of this weekend’s most notable releases, and I’ll let you know what albums are worth a listen, and which ones are worth a skip.
Neil Young to Reissue Harvest for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young will reissue Harvest for its 50th anniversary, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Out December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein. Listen to “Heart of Gold” from the concert film below and scroll down for the full tracklist.
