Claude Monet’s work “Les Meules” has become the latest victim of the German climate activism group, Letzte Generation. In a public display at Museum Barberini in Potsdam on Sunday, two demonstrators with the group threw tubs of mashed potatoes onto the iconic impressionist work, which turned out to be protected by glass, in an attempt to draw attention toward the looming global climate crisis. “We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” said one of the activists as she glued her hand to the wall after attacking...

POTSDAM, NY ・ 31 MINUTES AGO