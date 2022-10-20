ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen

Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
American Songwriter

Review: Bowie’s Rare 1978 Berlin Show Gets a Belated Release

While the David Bowie organization isn’t close to releasing the volume of live material that, say, the Grateful Dead or Neil Young have been shoveling our way, they are intent on gradually opening up Bowie’s archives for us to savor. This concert, already released to Bowie club members on limited edition vinyl and now digitally streaming, is a short but sweet taste.
Pitchfork

Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen

Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Pitchfork

Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL

Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Deadline

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
TEXAS STATE
guitar.com

Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Loudwire

Musicians Who Are Banned From Saturday Night Live

While iconic NBC late night comedy show Saturday Night Live is back for another season, there are a bunch of musical guests who won't be back. Ever. At least eight musicians and bands (that we know of) have been banned from the show since it started in 1975. As the...
Guitar World Magazine

Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets

Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Pitchfork

Neil Young to Reissue Harvest for 50th Anniversary

Neil Young will reissue Harvest for its 50th anniversary, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Out December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein. Listen to “Heart of Gold” from the concert film below and scroll down for the full tracklist.
ALABAMA STATE
Pitchfork

Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
TheDailyBeast

Climate Activists Hurl Mashed Potatoes at Monet Painting

Claude Monet’s work “Les Meules” has become the latest victim of the German climate activism group, Letzte Generation. In a public display at Museum Barberini in Potsdam on Sunday, two demonstrators with the group threw tubs of mashed potatoes onto the iconic impressionist work, which turned out to be protected by glass, in an attempt to draw attention toward the looming global climate crisis. “We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” said one of the activists as she glued her hand to the wall after attacking...
POTSDAM, NY
Pitchfork

Quiet the Room

With just two EPs and a couple standalone singles, Helen Ballentine, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter who records as Skullcrusher, has honed in on a sound that’s both familiar and bracingly distinctive. The market for vulnerable, downtempo acoustic music is a crowded one, but with her focus on the ambient side of folk—songs as haunted whispers, emphasizing texture over structure—Ballentine has carved out her own dusky niche. Shades of Elliott Smith, Nick Drake, Phil Elverum, and Phoebe Bridgers exist not within some anxiety of influence, but as benevolent force ghosts: a comfortable and comforting presence on the periphery. Ballentine is engaged with this constellation of forebears, but she’s only ever beholden to her own vision.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy