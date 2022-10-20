Read full article on original website
Ben LaMar Gay Announces New Album Certain Reveries, Shares 11-Minute Song “Água Futurism”: Listen
Chicago-born composer, vocalist, and multi-instrumentalist Ben LaMar Gay has announced a new album: Certain Reveries is due out November 11 via International Anthem. The album is single longform composition broken up into 11 track for its digital release, and features Gay alongside percussionist Tommaso Moretti. Accompanying the announcement, Gay has...
John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen
Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
Review: Bowie’s Rare 1978 Berlin Show Gets a Belated Release
While the David Bowie organization isn’t close to releasing the volume of live material that, say, the Grateful Dead or Neil Young have been shoveling our way, they are intent on gradually opening up Bowie’s archives for us to savor. This concert, already released to Bowie club members on limited edition vinyl and now digitally streaming, is a short but sweet taste.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Watch Willow Perform “Curious/Furious” and “Ur a Stranger” on SNL
Willow was the musical guest on the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, performing the single “Curious/Furious” from her new LP <CopingMechanism>. She also did a live rendition of “Ur a Stranger” on the Brendan Gleeson-hosted show. Willow was backed by a full band for both tracks, and culminated the latter song by crashing her guitar through a television set. Watch it all happen below.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
New Cover Puts Joe Walsh’s ‘Life’s Been Good’ Back on the Charts
More than 40 years after its release, the Joe Walsh classic “Life’s Been Good” is being embraced by a new generation of music fans thanks to a popular updated version by reggae-rock group Dirty Heads. The original tune arrived in 1978 on Walsh’s fourth solo album, But...
Mike Nesmith Said This One Monkees Deep Cut Was the ‘Most Requested’ During His 2012 Solo Tour
Mike Nesmith revealed that during his 2012 solo tour, his first in 21 years, one deep cut from The Monkees 5th album was the most requested by fans.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
Stereogum
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
Musicians Who Are Banned From Saturday Night Live
While iconic NBC late night comedy show Saturday Night Live is back for another season, there are a bunch of musical guests who won't be back. Ever. At least eight musicians and bands (that we know of) have been banned from the show since it started in 1975. As the...
Guitar World Magazine
Guy Pratt reveals the gear he uses to replicate vintage Pink Floyd tones with Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets
Who could have predicted that one of the most acclaimed rock bands of recent years would be devoted to playing the early, vividly psychedelic music of Pink Floyd?. Led by that legendary band’s drummer Nick Mason, who is joined by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp (guitar, vocals), Guy Pratt (bass, vocals), Lee Harris (guitar), and Dom Beken (keyboards), Saucerful Of Secrets have been met with rapturous approval since their pre-pandemic formation back in 2018.
Neil Young to Reissue Harvest for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young will reissue Harvest for its 50th anniversary, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Out December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein. Listen to “Heart of Gold” from the concert film below and scroll down for the full tracklist.
10 essential new metal songs you need to hear this week
From the return of Babymetal to appearances from Lzzy Hale, Tarja Turunen and Floor Jansen, these are the 10 best new songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
The Meaning Behind AC/DC’s Bon Scott Tribute “Hells Bells”
Several months after the death of AC/DC vocalist Bon Scott on Feb. 19, 1980, the band decided that they would continue on with new singer Brian Johnson and started recording their seminal album Back in Black. A tribute to Scott, Back in Black sold more than 50 million copies worldwide...
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
Climate Activists Hurl Mashed Potatoes at Monet Painting
Claude Monet’s work “Les Meules” has become the latest victim of the German climate activism group, Letzte Generation. In a public display at Museum Barberini in Potsdam on Sunday, two demonstrators with the group threw tubs of mashed potatoes onto the iconic impressionist work, which turned out to be protected by glass, in an attempt to draw attention toward the looming global climate crisis. “We are in a climate catastrophe and all you are afraid of is tomato soup or mashed potatoes on a painting,” said one of the activists as she glued her hand to the wall after attacking...
Quiet the Room
With just two EPs and a couple standalone singles, Helen Ballentine, the Los Angeles singer-songwriter who records as Skullcrusher, has honed in on a sound that’s both familiar and bracingly distinctive. The market for vulnerable, downtempo acoustic music is a crowded one, but with her focus on the ambient side of folk—songs as haunted whispers, emphasizing texture over structure—Ballentine has carved out her own dusky niche. Shades of Elliott Smith, Nick Drake, Phil Elverum, and Phoebe Bridgers exist not within some anxiety of influence, but as benevolent force ghosts: a comfortable and comforting presence on the periphery. Ballentine is engaged with this constellation of forebears, but she’s only ever beholden to her own vision.
Appreciation: Why New Yorker art critic Peter Schjeldahl was the last of a breed
Peter Schjeldahl, my friend for 25 years, confirmed the power of intensely local art criticism — a kind of writing that the internet has since undercut.
