Read full article on original website
Related
The Loneliest Time
Cynicism is typically an unwelcome visitor in Carly Rae Jepsen’s castle. She is a sword-wielding cult hero with an army of believers: in the authority of a fluttering heart, in the gulf between desire and desperation, and most importantly, in the cathartic potential of a verse, chorus, and bridge. Since unleashing her starry-eyed worldview with the breakout 2012 hit “Call Me Maybe,” Jepsen has written songs like Ask Polly letters, full of breathless confessions and earnest wondering.
Watch Kelela’s Video for New Song “Happy Ending”
Kelela has released a new song called “Happy Ending,” along with a video she co-directed with Alima Lee showing scenes of Black rave culture in New York. LSDXOXO produced the track, with additional production by Bambii. Check out the video below. Last month Kelela shared “Washed Away,” her...
John Lennon Sings on the Beatles’ Early “Yellow Submarine” Demo: Listen
Last month, the Beatles announced an expansive reissue of their 1966 LP Revolver. Now, the group has shared “Yellow Submarine (Songwriting Work Tape / Part 1),” a previously unreleased early demo that features spare acoustic instrumentation and vocals from John Lennon. (Ringo Starr famously sings lead vocals on the final, actual “Yellow Submarine.”) Listen to the outtake below.
Little Simz Wins 2022 Mercury Prize for Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Little Simz has won the 2022 Mercury Prize for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. After performing a song from the winning album, she was awarded a trophy and a check for £25,000 at a ceremony held at Eventim Apollo in London. Little Simz was previously nominated in 2019 for her third album Grey Area.
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Stereogum
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
Taylor Swift Parties With Her “Anti-Hero” (Also Taylor Swift) in New Video: Watch
The morning after Midnights, Taylor Swift has released the music video for “Anti-Hero.” In the visual, which you can watch below, Swift contends with all the neuroses and anxieties described in the song, helped along by her anti-hero, also played by Swift. In the middle section, based on a dream Swift describes in the song, a trio of her fictional adult children-in-law (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Mike Birbiglia, and John Early) argue over her will as she peeks out of a coffin. She directed the video herself.
1 ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song Proved Jimmy Page’s Musical Skills Extended Beyond the Guitar
Jimmy Page wasn’t just a six-string wizard, and one song proved that his musical skills extended beyond the guitar.
The Meaning Behind the Eagles’ “Best of My Love”
It was a mild ballad about heartache and love’s shortcomings that garnered the Eagles their first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and their first chart-topper in the Adult Contemporary. Ever since, “Best Of My Love” has endured as a standard. “Adult Contemporary” may...
John Lennon Called The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ ‘a Potboiler’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Twist and Shout" have a certain effect on listeners.
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
Various, ‘Here It Is: A Tribute to Leonard Cohen': Album Review
The late Leonard Cohen could certainly be a formidable performer, but he endures primarily because of his songs - richly poetic, nuanced and evocative pieces of aural literature composed with enough considered space to leave them open for eclectic interpretations. His "Tower of Song" came with flexible blueprints, which is why Cohen has been the subject of so many often excellent tribute albums, both during his lifetime and since his 2016 death.
John Lennon Said The Beatles Made Meaningless, ‘Wallpaper’ Music
John Lennon was in The Beatles for years. When they broke up, though, he insulted the music that the band had released.
Taylor Swift Releases New Album Midnights: Listen and Read the Full Credits
Taylor Swift has released her 10th studio album, Midnights, which she announced while accepting the trophy for Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards in August. In addition to the Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow on the Beach,” Midnights features production and instrumentation from Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Listen to the album and check out the credits below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Joins Armani Caesar on New Single ‘DIANA’: Listen
Armani Caesar has been slowly climbing the ladder in rap over the last couple of years as she gets ready to release her new project The Liz 2. The project will serve as the sequel to the acclaimed original tape from 2020 and arrive on Friday, October 21. Today, the first lady of Griselda enlists Kodak Black on the latest single ‘DIANA’ where the two deliver smooth raps over a laidback instrumental.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
MIKE, Lil Yachty, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
The Exploitation of New York Drill Hits a Disturbing New Low
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. The “Notti Bop” represents the worst of New York drill. Since drill became New York rap’s dominant mode in the mid 2010s, it’s...
Devin Townsend’s Lightwork album: arena rock eccentricity with a prog metal heart
Album review: Devin Townsend dials back the musical mania of Empath without losing what makes him so unique on new album Lightwork
Pitchfork
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0