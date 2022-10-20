Eliminating “X” plays Titans top priority

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the Titans host the Colts Sunday there is no question where they want to see the most improvement, eliminating explosive plays on defense.

The Titans defense has been haunted by “x” play all season long, in just the last three games they have given up at least eight passes 30 yards or longer including three against the Colts three weeks ago.

Is it a priority? Mike Vrabel says, no it is a big priority, “At the top of the list. That is certainly something that showed up. We have to be better at it. It changes field position and changes momentum. We have to make them earn everything.”

Rookie cornerback Roger McCreary pointed to simple things being addressed. Things like pre-snap communication, proper technique and Vrabel pointed, tackling.

They are big reason why the Titans rank dead last in the NFL giving up over 287 yards passing a game.

NFL Passing Defense –

32. Tennessee Titans – 287 YPG

31. Atlanta Falcons – 281 YPG

30. Pittsburgh Steelers – 277 YPG

29. Minnesota Vikings – 272 YPG

They face a Colts passing attack that ranks 5th in the NFL wracking up 266 yards per game. It presents quite a challenge for the Titans young secondary. Kristian Fulton and McCreary have locked down the top two spots, the problem has been finding a competent third corner when the Titans go nickle or dime. When they have added a third or even fourth corner they have seen those players whether it Caleb Farley, Terrence Mitchell or Tre Avery get torched repeatedly.

The Colts have been a running team under Frank Reich, but last week with Johnathan Taylor injured Matt Ryan threw 58 passes setting a team record with 42 completions. Will the Titans see that kind of aerial onslaught again or will they go back to their old identity with Taylor likely returning?

Either way the Titans face a challenge and they have plenty of room for improvement over the last 12 games.

