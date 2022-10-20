ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Eliminating “X” plays Titans top priority

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JW522_0ifp8Wo600

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When the Titans host the Colts Sunday there is no question where they want to see the most improvement, eliminating explosive plays on defense.

The Titans defense has been haunted by “x” play all season long, in just the last three games they have given up at least eight passes 30 yards or longer including three against the Colts three weeks ago.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Is it a priority? Mike Vrabel says, no it is a big priority, “At the top of the list. That is certainly something that showed up. We have to be better at it. It changes field position and changes momentum. We have to make them earn everything.”

Rookie cornerback Roger McCreary pointed to simple things being addressed. Things like pre-snap communication, proper technique and Vrabel pointed, tackling.

They are big reason why the Titans rank dead last in the NFL giving up over 287 yards passing a game.

NFL Passing Defense –

32. Tennessee Titans – 287 YPG

31. Atlanta Falcons – 281 YPG

30. Pittsburgh Steelers – 277 YPG

29. Minnesota Vikings – 272 YPG

They face a Colts passing attack that ranks 5th in the NFL wracking up 266 yards per game. It presents quite a challenge for the Titans young secondary. Kristian Fulton and McCreary have locked down the top two spots, the problem has been finding a competent third corner when the Titans go nickle or dime. When they have added a third or even fourth corner they have seen those players whether it Caleb Farley, Terrence Mitchell or Tre Avery get torched repeatedly.

The Colts have been a running team under Frank Reich, but last week with Johnathan Taylor injured Matt Ryan threw 58 passes setting a team record with 42 completions. Will the Titans see that kind of aerial onslaught again or will they go back to their old identity with Taylor likely returning?

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News 2 Breaking News

Either way the Titans face a challenge and they have plenty of room for improvement over the last 12 games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Four trade targets the Titans must check in on before the deadline

WR D.J. Moore – Carolina Panthers. There is a fire sale going on in Carolina as the Panthers begin their descension to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carolina has traded WR Robbie Anderson and RB Christian McCaffrey with the possibility of Moore being next out of the door.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Parachutist dies after accident at Musket Bowl

UPDATE 8 A.M.: According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the skydiver has died from his injuries. Boyd adds their deepest sympathies go out to the family of the skydiver saying that he was a husband, father and grandfather. Additional mental health services will be available at both Daniel Boone and David Crockett high […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

‘Everyone was shocked’: Witnesses recall tragic skydiving accident at Musket Bowl

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who were at the David Crockett Musket Bowl game spoke about witnessing the tragic skydiving accident that occurred at Friday night’s game. Friday evening, a skydiver crashed during a pregame celebration for the matchup between rivals David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools. “Since it was David Crockett’s new field, […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy