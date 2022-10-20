Read full article on original website
Related
Rec Center Burglarized; Suspect Arrested in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Suspect Arrested after Burglary at Fort Fairfield Rec Center. Police have arrested a 21-year-old man after a burglary at the Fort Fairfield Recreation Department on Monday night, October 17, 2022. Suspect Entered Through Window; Flat Screen Tv Stolen. Fort Fairfield Police Chief Matthew Cummings said the department received a report...
wagmtv.com
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
wabi.tv
Update: Man takes own life to avoid arrest in Van Buren
VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
wagmtv.com
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
foxbangor.com
Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges
BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
wgan.com
Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession
A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
WGME
Wardens finds man's body in Maine river
Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
Comments / 0