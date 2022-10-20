ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Update: Man takes own life to avoid arrest in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police were called to a reported sighting of 38-year-old Corey Levesque who had multiple arrest warrants, two of them for domestic violence assault. Troopers attempted contact with Levesque from inside the residence. Moments later, they heard a gunshot come from the bedroom. That...
VAN BUREN, ME
wagmtv.com

Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
VAN BUREN, ME
foxbangor.com

Glenburn woman sentenced on federal drug and firearm charges

BANGOR– A Glenburn woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. According to court records, Danielle McBreairty,31, conspired with others to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties. In 2020, she was also...
GLENBURN, ME
wgan.com

Maine woman facing life behind bars for drug possession

A woman from Aroostook County could spend life behind bars after agents found about 92 pounds of meth in her home. Nicole McLaughlin of Caswell pleaded guilty Thursday to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The Department of Justice says she also pled guilty to possession of firearms by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
WGME

Wardens finds man's body in Maine river

Maine wardens say they found a Canadian man’s body in the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday, according to the Bangor Daily News. The BDN reports a Maine warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly before 10 a.m. A 22-year-old woman was taken to a...
FORT KENT, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy