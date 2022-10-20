Read full article on original website
Related
Groceries Are Expensive As Hell, So People Are Sharing The Money-Saving Shopping Tips That Actually Work For Them In 2022
"I avoid using a cart if it's a short list. Hard to impulse shop if your hands are full."
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Norman
UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Norman for adoption! “Our sweet Norman came to us emaciated, covered in fleas, and scared of everyone. This 22-pound, Lab mix, 8-month-old boy has filled out nicely and loves his foster family. Now that he knows that humans are good, he is all about the cuddles and snuggles. Norman walks well on a leash, doesn’t jump on people, and is super smart. He is learning basic commands and is house-trained. Norman has learned how to be a dog and loves playing with the fosters dog. Check out his ears! How can you not love those ears!! If you think this sweet boy would make a good addition to your family, please fill out the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”
The Mint Hill Times
925
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0