Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Related
scoopcharlotte.com
Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations
One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
North Carolina home’s Halloween display attracts thousands, becomes community staple
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Halloween is a little less than two weeks away. Here in the Carolinas people go all out not only on pumpkins and candy but also decorating. One decorated house in Concord has quickly become a Halloween must-see. The National Retail Federation says the average household will spend just over […]
natureworldnews.com
Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert
Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
'It's sad' | Residents upset over Charlotte project that wiped out dozens of trees
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood residents are calling for the City of Charlotte to fix a storm drainage project they say is wreaking havoc on their neighborhood. The $27.5 million upgrade aims to reduce flooding by improving the stream system in the neighborhoods off Central Avenue. However, neighbors say the project has worsened flooding issues and wiped out trees.
Charlotte housing market showing more signs of weakness this fall
CHARLOTTE — After two years of a red-hot housing market in Charlotte, the tide has turned. Local home sales, contract activity and listings fell year over year in September, according to a monthly report from Canopy Realtor Association. About 4,200 homes sold across the 16-county Charlotte region in September,...
Human Touch For Wellbeing
MINT HILL, NC – The benefits of facial massage during a skin care treatment may be just the ticket if you want bright, glowing skin and an overall sense of well-being, but did you know that a little human touch goes a long way in making us feel good? The skin is an intelligent organ that, by feeling human touch, releases a state of happiness and well-being, provided that this is a positive contact.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
$4.7M property in Old Foxcroft tops September’s priciest home sales
CHARLOTTE — A home under construction in Charlotte’s Old Foxcroft neighborhood sold for $4.75 million in mid-September, making it the most expensive residential sale in Mecklenburg County last month. That contemporary, Tudor-style home is being built on the 2000 block of Ferncliff Road, off Sharon Lane. Once complete,...
Mint Hill Coffee & Social House Celebrates Five Years
MINT HILL, NC – It was a party at Mint Hill Coffee & Social House on Saturday, October 8, as Annette and Robert Smith celebrated five years in Mint Hill with a customer appreciation day!. The party got started in the morning with free Yoga in the Yard. At...
CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes
A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
Talking And Massage – Part 2
CHARLOTTE – Last week I discussed why you might not want to talk during a massage, this week I’ll touch on why some people do. First, your successful massage depends on several factors, one of them rapport. Having a massage therapist you feel comfortable around can make a difference in how you respond to your therapy.
lakenormanpublications.com
Birkdale celebrates transformation with three-day bash, benefit
HUNTERSVILLE – There may be conflicting opinions about Birkdale Village’s latest transformation, but the only things dueling last weekend were pianos center stage in The Plaza. Birkdale Village held a three-day celebration of the mixed-use development’s reimagining as a community gathering spot with festivities centered around the amenity...
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Neighbors in Charlotte’s First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. The only thing on the lot is a new multi-story parking garage, but no one is allowed to park there. If you frequently visit...
Mint Hill Madness: So much family fun it’ll make you crazy
MINT HILL, N.C. — Let the “Madness” begin! The 2022 Mint Hill Madness festival returns this weekend to Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the founding of the town. The festival features carnival rides and games, live music, food and a fireworks show. Festival hours are from 4...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte business capitalizes on growing vintage sports merchandise trend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Hornets begin their home, regular-season campaign, some of their fans may be wearing vintage merchandise. Hornets fans, and the rest of the country, are finding new ways to shop for sports apparel. A growing secondhand apparel market in the United States is helping...
businesstodaync.com
Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville
Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s 39-home development in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Construction has started for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte’s new 39-home affordable housing development in west Charlotte,. Thanks to nine acres of land donated by the City of Charlotte where the Plato Price School once stood the community will be built Morris Field Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. The school served African American children up until the 1960s.
WBTV
Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
Former Levine Museum site to become 32-story apartment tower
VeLa Development Partners will break ground early next year on a $170 million project that will replace the Levine Museum of the New South’s former home with high-rise apartments. Nick Benjamin, principal at VeLa, told CBJ on Wednesday that its plans for 200 E. Seventh St., the former site...
The Mint Hill Times
925
Followers
1K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.https://www.minthilltimes.com
Comments / 0