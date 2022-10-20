ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

scoopcharlotte.com

Donate Your Pumpkins to Feed The Animals at These Locations

One of our favorite fall activities is pumpkin picking, carving, and decorating; but, we always run into the delimma of what to do with our pumpkins after the season ends. Instead of tossing them out on the curb, donate to these local farms to feed adorable animals who would love to nibble on pumpkins this year! You can make a fab outing for yourselves and your fam, put your used pumpkins to good use and say hello to some area animals all in one trip.
CHARLOTTE, NC
natureworldnews.com

Duties of Fur Parents in Protecting Pets Against Wildlife According to Local Expert

Experts discuss the responsibilities of fur parents in keeping their pets safe from being savaged by wildlife. Certain wildlife species can harm household pets unexpectedly, especially in places such as North Carolina. According to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission biologist Falyn Owens, raccoons, coyotes, foxes, and snakes are some of the most prevalent predators in the Charlotte area during the fall.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Human Touch For Wellbeing

MINT HILL, NC – The benefits of facial massage during a skin care treatment may be just the ticket if you want bright, glowing skin and an overall sense of well-being, but did you know that a little human touch goes a long way in making us feel good? The skin is an intelligent organ that, by feeling human touch, releases a state of happiness and well-being, provided that this is a positive contact.
MINT HILL, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Foster Friday: Give Kilo A Loving Home

CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st. Kilo is available to foster. To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

CATS driver left disabled man in locked bus for 90 minutes

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus driver for people with disabilities locked a passenger on her bus for roughly 90 minutes earlier this month, according to a transit system investigation obtained by WFAE. CATS said this week that the driver, Kimberlee Burch-Brown, is no longer with the transit system. Burch-Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Talking And Massage – Part 2

CHARLOTTE – Last week I discussed why you might not want to talk during a massage, this week I’ll touch on why some people do. First, your successful massage depends on several factors, one of them rapport. Having a massage therapist you feel comfortable around can make a difference in how you respond to your therapy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Birkdale celebrates transformation with three-day bash, benefit

HUNTERSVILLE – There may be conflicting opinions about Birkdale Village’s latest transformation, but the only things dueling last weekend were pianos center stage in The Plaza. Birkdale Village held a three-day celebration of the mixed-use development’s reimagining as a community gathering spot with festivities centered around the amenity...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte business capitalizes on growing vintage sports merchandise trend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Charlotte Hornets begin their home, regular-season campaign, some of their fans may be wearing vintage merchandise. Hornets fans, and the rest of the country, are finding new ways to shop for sports apparel. A growing secondhand apparel market in the United States is helping...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Developer plans ‘Crystal Lagoon’ in Huntersville

Oct. 19. By Dave Yochum. Developer Jake Palillo has a total of 270 acres of farmland on Hwy. 73 in Huntersville under contract with tentative plans to build a new-wave resort called Crystal Lagoons. “This is the newest type of development in the country today,” said Palillo, the developer behind...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s 39-home development in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Construction has started for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte’s new 39-home affordable housing development in west Charlotte,. Thanks to nine acres of land donated by the City of Charlotte where the Plato Price School once stood the community will be built Morris Field Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. The school served African American children up until the 1960s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
